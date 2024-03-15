Purple Eagles fall to UMBC





Next game: vs. UAlbany 15-3-2024 | 11am March 15 (Fri) / 11:00 am vs UAlbany History Baltimore, MDThe Niagara softball team fell to UMBC on Thursday afternoon as the Retrievers won 11-3 in five innings. How it happened The Purple Eagles opened the game with a single by Linsday Mayo. Mayo advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt Maggie waiter . Samantha Hare roped a single up the middle to put runners on the corners with one out. After a strikeout, the Purple Eagles scored their first run of the game on a double steal, as Hare stole second base and Mayo scored to make it an early 1-0 lead. UMBC was held scoreless in the bottom of the first inning, but responded in the bottom of the second inning by taking a 9-1 lead as they had seven hits in the frame. The Retrievers increased their lead in the bottom of the third inning when they hit a solo homer to open the inning. UMBC hit another solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it an 11-1 game. The Purple Eagles appeared to extend the game in the top of the fifth inning. Mayo opened the frame with an infield single. After an outing, Madison LaPenta walked seven pitches, putting runners on first and second base. Shaina Myshrall pinch hit and single to right field on a 1-1 pitch to load the bases. Freshman Brianna Delaney came home and singled to center field, bringing home two runners and making it 11-3. Despite the two runs, the Purple Eagles were unable to extend the game in the fifth inning. Niagara Notes Niagara has now played UMBC three times in the last two seasons after not playing each other for nine seasons. Because Niagara as a team had seven goals in the game, Niagara has scored seven or more goals in a game seven times this season. Mayo had two hits for the team, her fourth game in a row with two hits and her fifth game this season with two hits. Delaney drove in two points for the Purple Eagles, she has now scored two points in back-to-back games. Hare finished the game with two stolen bases, the first two of the season for her and 12e and 13e of her career. Next one Niagara is back on the field for a single game against Albany on Friday before taking on Albany and UMBC on Saturday. Stay connected with Niagara Softball atX,InstagramAndFacebook. Follow Niagara Athletics all year roundX,Instagram,FacebookAndpurpleeagles.com.

