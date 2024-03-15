Mizzou Football: Five things to watch for in the Black & Gold game

Rejoice Tiger fans, football is finally back! Well, anyway. The semi-annual (only the third time in five years) Mizzou football Black & Gold spring game takes place on Saturday and the atmosphere around the team is full of anticipation. Unlike last year, the team isn't faced with BIG questions, like who the starting quarterback will be or what offense Kirby Moore would run. However, there are some questions about the 2024 version of Mizzou that Tiger fans would like answered.

College coaches, including Eli Drinkwitz, notoriously like to keep information very close to the vest. This is often reflected in the amount of strategy they are willing to reveal in trivial matters like spring scrimmages. Because of this paranoia, we rarely, if ever, learn anything substantial from Black & Gold games. That said, here are five things I'd like to keep an eye on during the spring game to see what we can take away into the summer about where this team stands.

Offensive line rotation

From the little information that has emerged from spring training thus far (through no fault of our intrepid Rock M reporters), it appears that four of the five starting spots along the offensive line have been locked in. While I delved deeper into the offensive line in my Spring Position Battles piece, news has since emerged that Camron Johnson has switched sides from right guard to his more natural left guard position. Furthermore, Cayden Green appears to have earned the majority of first-team reps at left tackle and we already know that Connor Tollison and Armand Membou have their center and right tackle positions locked down.

What I will be paying attention to during the Black & Gold game is who gets the majority of the first team reps at right guard. Will it be one person, like a Logan Reichert? Or will it be a rotation of characters. How coach Brandon Jones rotates his players can tell us a lot about who will ultimately win that job. If it's a steady rotation of guys, that will tell us that no one has really stood out yet and the right guard battle will likely continue into August camp.

Running backs

Mizzou brought in two talented transfer running backs this season and I'll be watching to see how Curtis Luper manages their carries in the spring game. In recent years, Luper and Drinkwitz have favored using a single workhorse to take on more than 90% of the running back carries. Will one of Nate Noel or Marcus Carroll be that workhorse in 2024 or will Mizzou change their ways and take more of a committee approach?

While the spring game won't give us a definitive answer to that question, perhaps we can get an idea of ​​how they plan to use both running backs. Will one be primarily a running back while the other takes the early downs? Do they rotate based on indoor and outdoor trips? I'm very interested to see how the attacking mastermind plans to use both players, as they are both talented enough to want to be on the field.

Joker position

One of the few things we learned this spring, thanks to Rock Ms Jaden Lewis and his interview with new EDGE coach Brian Early, is a little more detail on the new Joker position that Corey Batoon brings to the Mizzou defense . Read Jadens' interview for more in-depth information, but in short, the Joker is a hybrid EDGE/linebacker who is often tasked with responsibilities other than rushing the passer, such as playing pass coverage and setting up the lead against the run.

There are a few things I'll be paying attention to on Saturday:

1) How often will they use this position?

This can be very difficult to determine because, as we've discussed, coaches intentionally hide as much as possible during these public scrimmages. Since it's a new position, I hope we get to see the Joker in action as players will still be learning the position and how to play it. What I want to know is if this will be a situational position based on down/range/offensive alignment or if it will be a position we see on the field the majority of snaps, similar to the STAR position that Daylan Carnell plays.

2) Who is the Joker?

While I imagine that, like most defensive positions, the Joker position will be rotational, I'm very curious to see who gets the most snaps on that boundary edge. Will it be Darris Smith, who already has some off-ball linebacker experience at Georgia? Or will it be Johnny Walker, Jr. be, who had a few plays last year where he dropped back into zone coverage (with poor results?) Or will it be a different name, perhaps a Corey Flagg who is more of a linebacker build than an EDGE build anyway? I'll look at who is lining up on the boundary side of the defense to help determine who we can expect to see in that position come September.

Secondary rotation

The fourth thing on my list that I will pay attention to is how Corey Batoon and Al Pogue rotate through their secondary pieces. While I wrote about this more in depth in my piece on battles in the secondary spring position, I'm curious to see who gets shots at the first teamers in the second turn, behind Dreydon Norwood, and who is deep next to Joseph Charleston. in safety. It's a safe bet that at least ten guys will see some reps on the secondary Saturday, but who will get the reps in the first quarter versus the third or fourth quarter? That will help us determine who is higher on the list for playing time in the fall.

How much do the stars play?

The last item I'll pay attention to on Saturday is who I actually DO NOT hope to see on the field. I'm curious to see how much Drinkwitz plans to play against the top stars of this Tiger team. While many fans will tune in or attend in person hoping to see Cook, Burden and company in action, my anxiety-ridden self is hopeful that many of the stars will be stuck on the couch all day. Cook is entering his fifth year at Mizzou and Burden is one of the top guys at his position in the country. None of these guys need meaningless snaps in a meaningless game to make themselves better.

With the diminished state of the quarterback room, at least until Drew Pyne transfers to Columbia, I think it's fairly likely that Cook will see at least one series with the first-team offense. However, my sincere hope is that he plays as little as possible. Spring games are for backups. Let Aiden Glover and Tommy Lock cook for 45 minutes. Likewise, big names like Theo Wease, Dreyden Norwood and Johnny Walker, Jr. should also keep their repetitions to a minimum. I may be in the minority, but I WANT to see the younger no-name players play. Mainly because I don't want to risk one of the star players on this roster getting injured in what will be the most anticipated Mizzou season since 2008, but also because I want the young guys to get better.

Whether you plan to attend Faurot on Saturday, tune in to SECN+, or choose to skip the spring game altogether, I think we can all agree that the one thing we hope to see is that no one from the field staggers. Here's to some healthy Black & Gold play (and maybe some fireworks here and there!)