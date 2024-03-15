Invasion of bees! Alcaraz-Zverev QF resumes after bizarre suspension | ATP tour





Indian Wells Invasion of bees! Alcaraz-Zverev QF resumes after bizarre suspension Drama ensues early in the Indian Wells quarter-final March 14, 2024 Carlos Alcaraz avoids bees on the court of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Thursday.

By ATP staff In a rare event, the BNP Paribas Open quarter-final between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and sixth seed Alexander Zverev was suspended on Thursday after bees swarmed Stadium 1 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. As Alcaraz served at 1-1, 15/0, a mass of bees began to circle around the Spaniard and all over the court, even over the spidercam. The 20-year-old and Zverev took cover in the dressing room when chair referee Mohamed Lahyani announced the match would be suspended until further notice. Just nine minutes into the match, Alcaraz was preparing to serve when the Bees began to invade the second seed, who even tried to knock them away from his head as he darted towards the locker room. The TV cameras panned to the spidercam, which was located above the court, which was also besieged by numerous bees. Some fans began to take cover when Lahyani announced: “Ladies and gentlemen, the game has been suspended due to a bee invasion.” About 45 minutes after the delay, beekeeper Lance Davis, who was not wearing a protective suit, calmly sucked bees off the spidercam. Davis is the president of Killer Bee Live Removal in Palm Desert. The delay lasted one hour and 48 minutes before Alcaraz and Zverev resumed their ninth Lexus ATP Head2Head clash. The winner will face Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

Beekeeper Lance Davis saves the day at the BNP Paribas opened! Credit: Peter Staples/ATP Tour It's time to BEE the main character… Welcome, legend, icon, Lance Davis @BNPPARIBASOPEN | #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/sSyRC9Q0Qh — ATP tour (@atptour) March 15, 2024

