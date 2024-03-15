Sports
NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes start home game with two-goal win over New Mexico
The Odessa Jackalopes held off the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a 5-3 victory at the Ector County Coliseum on Thursday in North American Hockey League action.
Playing at the start of a seven-game home stretch, the Jackalopes improved to 21-24-5-2. The team remains in seventh place in the North American Hockey League South Division with 49 points, just seven points behind the sixth-place Oklahoma Warriors.
New Mexico is now 28-16-6-2 and in fourth place with 64 points.
The Ice Wolves managed to defeat the Jackalopes, 25-21.
Odessa goalkeeper Aries Carangi finished with 22 saves.
Kowin Belsterling scored two goals for the Jackalopes while Michael Kadlecik, Charlie Smith and James Richman also found the back of the net for Odessa.
I'm happy with the way we played, Odessa head coach Scott Deur said. I thought we could have controlled the game a little faster. Our power play didn't seem to be good today, but overall I thought our goalie played pretty well for his second start. He stopped those he could see. Were happy with the start of the weekend.
The Ice Wolves struck first with a goal from Yusako Ando with an assist from Olivier Lamothe, ten minutes into the game and the visitors taking a 1-0 lead.
It wasn't until there were 4:30 left in the first period that the Jackalopes equalized, thanks to a Belsterling goal with an assist from Theodore Manlove.
In the final minute of the period, both teams were penalized when Odessa's James Richman and New Mexico's Max Matthews were sent to the penalty box for roughing up.
Both teams ended the first period with a 1-1 draw.
The Jackalopes needed just five seconds in the second period to find the back of the net and take the lead when Kadlecik scored, with an assist from Cameron Dunn.
New Mexico's Johnny Johansson was penalized for tripping after five minutes.
It wouldn't hurt the Ice Wolves as the visitors managed to score a shorthanded goal from Ryan Seelinger with an assist from Blayne Mortenson with 14:56 left in the period and the game tied at 2-2.
Then it was the Jackalopes' turn to score a shorthanded goal.
Shortly after Jackalope's Nick Metelkin was sent to the penalty box for head contact, Odessa went back in front, thanks to a goal from Belsterling for his second of the night, making it 3-2 with 6:01 left in the period. Trevor Mitchell had the assist.
With less than a minute before the end of the period, Odessa doubled its lead when Smith took advantage of a 2-on-1 advantage and sent the puck past New Mexico goalie Andy Vlaha for the 4-2 lead.
Lamothe was assessed a tripping penalty two minutes into the third period, giving the Jackalopes a power play opportunity.
However, the hosts were unable to capitalize on the 5-on-4 advantage and Lamothe returned to the ice with his team still trailing by two goals.
Then both teams found themselves playing 4-on-4 hockey after the fight between Bryce Johnson and Odessa Thomas Manzella in New Mexico resulted in both players being sent to the penalty box.
New Mexico got a goal back after Lamothe scored to make it 4-3 with less than 15 minutes left in regulation time.
With 2:44 left in the game, the Ice Wolves pulled Vlaha from the net in exchange for an extra attacker.
It wouldn't work, however, as Odessa's James Richman quickly scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-3 with 2:07 remaining and seal the match for the hosts.
>> SANCTIONS: There were 11 total penalties in Thursday's game, including five for Odessa and six for New Mexico.
Six of those combined penalties came in the third period as there was no love lost for either side.
>> NEXT: The Jackalopes will continue their home stretch with a two-game series against the Corpus Christi IceRays, starting with a 7:15 game on Friday at Ector County Coliseum.
The IceRays (16-31-2-3) are currently one spot behind the Jackalopes in the South Division with 37 points and are out of the playoffs.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams since December.
Watch a movie tonight and be ready tomorrow when they get here, Deur said. We didn't look at them too much. Just start planning for them. It's been a long time since we played them.
New Mexico will face El Paso on March 19 at 8 p.m. at the El Paso County Events Center.
In their last series, the IceRays won both games in Corpus Christi on December 29 and 30.
>> PLAYOFF PLACES: So far, three South Division teams have qualified for the Robertson Cup playoffs as Lone Star (40-10-3-3), Shreveport (37-13-0-2) and El Paso (32- 13-3-3). 2) have already punched their tickets for this year's postseason.
It will be the first playoff appearance for El Paso.
