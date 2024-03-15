Sports
Pearson, Kelley advance to CSCAA Finals; Betzer and Smith post top-15 scoring dives at NCAA Zones
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS Two Sycamores advanced to the finals of the CSCAA National Invitational Championship Bailey Betzer And Zoe Smith both placed top-15 dives in their attempts at the NCAA Zone C Qualifiers to highlight Indiana State swimming and diving on Thursday.
Ali Pearson set the Indiana State record in the 50m breaststroke during the morning preliminary sessions, then surpassed her record again in the evening to highlight ISU's day, while Kaleigh Kelley set a new personal record in the 50-yard Butterfly to put the Sycamores in the spotlight in the CSCAA NIC pool in Ocala, Florida.
Pearson and Kelley both qualified for the CSCAA event finals, making the duo only the third and fourth athletes in program history to achieve the feat by joining Madie Rutan (100 backstroke, 2022), Marnie Gray (50-, 100-, 200-Fly, 2023) to finish among the top 20 of the pool in their respective events.
Betzer posted a top-10 dive in the sixth round of the NCAA Zone C Diving Qualifiers held in Louisville, Kentucky, while Smith had a pair of top-15 efforts during her first two rounds to highlight the Sycamore diving efforts in the preliminaries . .
Thursday evening recap
Ali Pearson set the school record in the 50-meter breaststroke for the third time in as many swims as the sophomore touched the wall in 28.64 and finished 17th overall in the event, marking her first event final of the week. Pearson now has the three fastest times in the event dating back to the 2024 MVC Championships and five of the seven all-time best times in ISU history after the event. She remains the only swimmer in program history to sub 29 seconds in the event.
Kaleigh Kelley set a new personal record in the 50-Fly final as the freshman competed in her first CSCAA event final. She posted a score of 24.98, becoming the second swimmer in program history to sub 25 seconds in the event, on her way to 15th place overall. It was only the third swim in program history in which a swimmer competed in under 25 seconds Marnie Gray who came in under 25 seconds at the CSCAAs last season, including a program record of 24.76 in the event.
Final Thursday evening
50 meters butterfly: Kaleigh Kelley (24.98, 15th personal record)
50 meter breaststroke: Ali Pearson (28.64, 17th ISU school record)
NCAA Zone C Diving 1M results
Bailey Betzer And Zoe Smith took the field Thursday afternoon in the NCAA Zone C Diving Qualifiers as the Sycamore duo competed at the Ralph Wright Natatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. The ISU divers were among a group of 56 athletes in total who took part in six dives during the preliminaries.
Betzer led the way for Indiana State, finishing 40th overall in the field with a six-dive score of 219.05. The senior saved her best dive of the night for last with her Forward 2 Somersault Pike, which earned her 46.80 points from the judges for the 10th best dive overall in the sixth round of the prelims.
Smith finished behind her teammate with the Raleigh, NC, finishing 45th overall in the field with a six-dive score of 209.55. Competing in her second zones with the Sycamores, Smith started strong with her first dive, an Inward 1 Somersault Pike that earned her 46.80 points, the 15th best dive of the opening round. Her second dive, a Forward 2 Somersault Pike, also scored 46.80 points and was the 11th best dive of all divers on their second attempt to highlight her day.
Summary of Thursday morning
Indiana State started the first day of the CSCAA National Invitational Championship placing the third and fourth swimmers in program history in the event finals as Kaleigh Kelley (50 Fly) and Ali Pearson (50 Breast) both advanced to the final of the evening event after finishing in the top 20 of the field.
Kelley earned an 11th-place finish as ISU's top finisher in the 50-yard Fly event after hitting the wall in 25.11. Pearson broke her ISU school record at the MVC Championships after touching the wall in 28.87 in the 50-meter breaststroke to place 20th overall in the field.
Claire Parsons (4:57.46) and Erin Cummins took the field in the 500-meter freestyle, finishing 31st and 35th overall in the field. Dorotea Bukvic (2:03.79) and Alexandria Cotter (2:04.13) finished 22nd and 26th respectively in the 200 meter IM, while Alexa Szadorski (23.75) and Chloe Farro (23.81) both entered the field in the 50 meter freestyle and finished 43rd and 45th respectively.
ISU's 400-yard Medley Relay team finished on the Sycamores' performance list to conclude the morning events. The quartet of Cotter, Pearson, Kelley and Szadorski finished in 3:44.35, posting the fifth-best time on the Sycamores' all-time performance list, en route to an eleventh-place finish overall.
Thursday CSCAA preliminary results
- 500 meter freestyle: Claire Parsons (4:57.46, 31st), Erin Cummins (4:57.94, 35th)
- 50 meters fly: Kaleigh Kelley (25.11, 11th)
- IM of 200 meters: Dorotea Bukvic (2:03.79, 22nd), Alexandria Cotter (2:04.13, 26th),
- 50 meter breaststroke: Ali Pearson (28.87, 20th ISU school record)
- 50 meter freestyle: Alexa Szadorski (23.75, 43rd), Chloe Farro (23.81, 45th)
- 400 meter medley relay: Alexandria CotterAli Pearson, Kaleigh Kelley, Alexa Szadorski (3:44.35, 11th)
The NCAA Zone C diving event schedule:
Friday March 15
- Preliminaries/quarterfinals (10am) 3M Diving ladies
- Final 3M Diving Women
The CSCAA event schedule:
Friday March 15
- Preliminaries (9:30 a.m.): 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 800 freestyle relay
- Finals (6 p.m.): 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 800 freestyle relay
Saturday March 16
- Preliminaries (9:30 am): 100 IM, 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 400 Freestyle Relay, 1000/1650 Freestyle
- Final (6 p.m.): 1000/1650 freestyle, 100 IM, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 400 freestyle relay
Follow the Sycamores
Visit GoSycamores.com for the latest information about Sycamore Swimming and Diving.
|
