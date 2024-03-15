Texas A&m officially hires Huskers Athletic Director, former Nebraska Football All-American





Trev Alberts is gone. Alberts is a Husker legend who played as an All-American for Tom Osborne and the Nebraska football program. He won the Dick Butkus Award and used it to become the fifth overall pick of the 1994 NFL Draft. Years later, he took over as athletic director at the University of Nebraska Omaha, eventually fighting back tears during his introductory press conference as he took over as athletic director of the Huskers. Despite all those ultra-strong ties to Nebraska and Husker Athletics, despite the $450 million Memorial Stadium Project he proposed a few months ago, and despite the fact that he sought and accomplished it Matt Rhulethe man who leads the football program into a new era, Alberts is no longer there. News of Alberts' departure sent shockwaves throughout the Husker Nation, including those within the athletic department, as reports circulated Wednesday morning that Alberts was being identified as the top candidate to become the new athletics director at Texas A&M. Then there was the back and forth. Because of the years of strong reputations of all those who reported on Alberts and the Aggies' AD search, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Alberts was out. Subsequently, multiple statements trickled in from both the A&M and Nebraska sides that Alberts had not yet made a decision and that A&M had not yet received official word from the Husker AD. Was it a power play by Alberts to kick the higher-ups at Nebraska into high gear and hire a new university president? Some kind of negotiating tactic from Alberts? Did the media perhaps pull the trigger after getting the inside information from sources? All the people (and there were many) that Inside Nebraska contacted on both sides of the aisle for information about Alberts all said relatively the same thing: the sources had gone radio silent, so perhaps there was hope that Alberts would stay in Lincoln afterward. all? No… was and is the answer to all these questions. Texas A&M officially announced Alberts as the Aggies' new athletic director at 5:20 p.m., and the Alberts-led Husker Athletics regime had an official ToD. Earlier today, I informed Interim President Kabourek that I will be resigning from my position as Director of Athletics to accept the same role at Texas A&M,” Alberts said in a statement. “I recognize that the timing of this change is not ideal, and I apologize in advance for any negative impact this may have. “I am grateful for the 15 years I have had the privilege of serving both the University of Nebraska-Omaha and my alma mater, UNL. My family and I want to thank you for all the special memories we have been able to create together .” Press Release: Texas A&M announces the hiring of Trev Alberts

Alberts' departure comes at an objectively strange moment that leaves many questions. Coming off perhaps its most notable recruiting victory this millennium and complemented by a strong incoming transfer class, Nebraska football is trending toward a true turnaround season in Year 2 of the Rhule era. Both the Husker men's and women's basketball teams are stone cold to reach the NCAA tournament. The women's team just reached the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament and demonstrated itself extremely well under the CBS national spotlight against Caitlin Clark and Iowa. The men's program is poised to earn its first bid to the Big Dance in a decade and is positioned to make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 3 seed after a transcendent season that tied stood for second place. most wins in program history. The volleyball program was in the national spotlight throughout the fall and winter after the outdoor volleyball match at Memorial Stadium, which was thrown and powered by Alberts' innovation and motivation, resulted in breaking the attendance record for a women's sporting event. The baseball team was off to its best start in 16 years, and the softball program landed the biggest superstar in the sport last season. Other non-commercial sports just achieved a national Top 10 ranking in 2022-2023 (wrestling, rifle, bowling, women's outdoor and men's track and field, and men's gymnastics) These are all just to name a handful of upward trend events surrounding Husker Athletics programs. Others include the new 15-year multimedia rights deal between UNL and Playfly Sports (a sports marketing, multimedia and technology company) that is valued at just over $300 million over the 15-year period. A short time ago, Trev Alberts informed me that he has accepted the position of athletics director at Texas A&M, effective Friday,'' Interim President of the University of Nebraska Chris Kabourek said in a statement shortly after A&M issued its press release. “I am disappointed to see Trev leave, but I am grateful for his fifteen years of service to the University of Nebraska. Both the Mavericks and Huskers have accomplished great things under Trev's leadership, and we wish him and his family all the best.” In addition to all the athletic achievements under his leadership, Alberts just signed a hefty eight-year contract extension in November that would make him the Nebraska AD through 2031, an extension that would pay him $1.7 million annually (almost a $1 million raise) . in annual value) and then increase to $2.1 million per year by 2026. These figures were in addition to the retention bonuses ($500,000 bonus if he stayed through September 2025 and then a $300,000 annual bonus for each year thereafter if he stayed) and a large completion bonus ($3 million if he were to complete the entire eight-year deal). So questions will arise about why Alberts, whose contract also included a liquidation damages buyout that will force him to pay back the university now that he's leaving, decided to leave. And we will have to ask them and try to answer them in due course. For now, it's a huge and painful blow to the athletic department and to a football program that is still moving in the right direction. Now there is a very difficult road for the Nebraska brass to trudge as they search for both a new president to lead the UNL athletics system and a new athletics director. “We have incredible momentum in Husker Athletics thanks to the hard work and dedication of all of our staff, coaches and student-athletes,” Kabourek said. “We will not press pause. As I have said many times, I have never been more excited about the future of the University of Nebraska and the opportunities we have to work together toward our vision of being at the highest levels in all facets to compete. I am confident we will find a visionary leader who will build on Trev's great work and keep the Huskers at the forefront of this changing landscape for college athletics. “In the meantime, my immediate focus is on doing everything I can to support our student-athletes, coaches and staff. I plan to appoint an interim AD very soon and will quickly begin the process for a national search to our next leader. The Huskers will be forced to pick up the pieces and move on without Alberts, who played a huge hand in the now unified direction the football program and most of Husker Athletics in general are headed, and he was the leading voice on the table in Big Ten meeting rooms, rules committee meetings and more. “Nebraska is well positioned for the evolving changes within our industry,” Alberts said. “Difficult decisions will have to be made and unity of vision and high execution will be necessary, but I am confident that Nebraska leadership will rise to the occasion. “Nebraska Athletics has a high-character, hardworking and talented staff and coaches. It has been an honor to work with them as we have experienced unprecedented success. Alberts played a huge role in the success of the athletic department. But it is now in a precarious position.

