Bees are swarming the Indian Wells tennis tournament, causing a delay of almost two hours

Indian Wells, California. — A swarm of bees disrupted the quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the BNP Paribas Open for almost two hours on Thursday.

Alcaraz struck at the bees buzzing around him before taking cover and the match was suspended after 19 minutes when Alcaraz served to level the score at 1-1. He went on to win 6–3, 6–1, in less time than the 1 hour and 48 minute delay. The actual running time was one hour and 29 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, swats away a bee while playing against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during a quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on March 14, 2024, in Indian Wells, California. Mark J. Terrill / AP



Dozens of bees attached themselves to the spider camera hanging above the field and a man without any protective covering used a vacuum cleaner to clean them.

Bees swarm around a camera during a quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on March 14, 2024, in Indian Wells, California. Mark J. Terrill / AP



During the delay, the players left the field. When they returned, the chair umpire told them there were still some bees around and Zverev joked that he could play just fine on his side of the court.

The bee sucker was called back to the court with a squirt bottle and was wildly cheered by the crowd. He posed for selfies with fans, causing Alcaraz and Zverev to laugh as they watched him wander the seats for bees. The man also doused the walls around the court.

A bee also landed on a player's towel. Alcaraz expressed continued concern that the bees would swarm his side again, but an ATP Tour supervisor encouraged him to give it a try during the warm-up.

The tournament's owner, billionaire Larry Ellison, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates watched the match from Ellison's box.