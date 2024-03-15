



No. 13 Hofstra holds off No. 5 William & Mary 57-53 to advance to CAA quarterfinals

CHAMP CENTRAL|BOX SCORE|HIGHLIGHTS|PHOTO GALLERY| COURT PRESSER| WILLEM & MARYPRESSER|SIGHTS AND SOUNDS VIDEO WASHINGTON, DC (March 14, 2024) No. 13 Hofstra started hot and held steady down the stretch, holding on for a 57-53 victory over No. 5 William & Mary in the second round of the CAA Womens Basketball Championship presented by Primis on Thursday night at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC The Pride become the lowest in tournament history to advance to the quarterfinals and improve to 11-20 on the season with the win. Hofstra will face No. 4 North Carolina A&T tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. William & Mary drops to 15-14 after the setback. Four players reached double figures for the Pride, withBrooke AnyaAndZyheima Swintrecording double-doubles in the effort. The duo each scored 11 points, while Swint grabbed 14 rebounds, and Anya collected 11 boards. It is the second double-double for Swint in the tournament.Ineza sistersAndAlly Knightscompleted the Hofstra Quartet in double figures, scoring 10 points each. Nylah Jongleft everything on the court for the Tribe, scoring 22 points with 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season.Cassidy Geddesadded 14 points to the effort, including nine in the second half. Hofstra hit the final three shots from the floor and held William and Mary scoreless over the final 3:05 to prevail 57-53. Tied at 50,Alarice Goodenconverted a layup to put Hofstra on top before Geddes knocked down a three on the ensuing possession to give W&M its first lead with 3:05 remaining. It would be the final basket for the Tribe, however, and Gooden responded with a jumper 30 seconds later to give Hofstra the lead for good. Hofstra knocked down four treys and shot 57.1 percent (8-14) from the floor, taking a 20-10 lead after the first quarter. Knights opened the frame with a three, and Gooden closed the period with another at the buzzer. The Pride used a 7-0 run up the middle to establish its double-digit lead, taking a 14-4 lead before the media timeout. The Pride kept the pedal to the metal early in the second, using an 8-0 run to push the lead to 28-12 and forcing W&M to call its second timeout. However, the Tribe stole the momentum on the way to the locker room, ending the half on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to single digits at 33-25. Young sparked the Tribe run with a three-point play and finished the half with 16 points. The momentum continued in the second half as W&M scored 12 of the first 16 points in the third quarter, tying the game at 37-37.Anahi-Lee Cauleyleveled the score after four minutes on a Nascimento three. However, Hofstra weathered the storm, holding the Tribe scoreless over the final 4:00 and taking a 41-37 lead into the fourth. Follow #CAAHoops Facebook, Tweet And Instagram for current information and more information about CAA member institutions and their basketball programs.

