Paris Saint-Germain rekindles interest in Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford – Paper Talk | Football news

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain have revived interest in Marcus Rashford despite his struggles at Manchester United this season.

Manchester United's players must prove they want Erik ten Hag to stay – by knocking arch-rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup, according to Old Trafford legend Lou Macari.

Macari also thinks that some modern players have no idea how lucky they are and need a reality check.

Gareth Southgate has remained loyal to Marcus Rashford as he named him in his England squad, amid reports linking the Manchester United player with PSG



Premier League clubs will vote on the 'New Deal for Football' once there is clarity over what the new financial restrictions will be in English football.

A Manchester United fan channel has reportedly been the subject of death threats after an interview with Red Devils striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Jordan Henderson was loudly booed by Aston Villa fans as the Ajax midfielder enjoyed a night to forget in the Europa Conference League.

Richard Arnold was handed a £5.5million payout from Manchester United after being let go by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

THE SUN

Sir Alex Ferguson had a wonderful day at Cheltenham as he celebrated two winners in a row. And the two wins of 25/1 shot Monmiral and 17/2 Protektorat have raised £275,000 – which will be shared between the co-owners, including Fergie.

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates his first Cheltenham Festival winner at a massive 25/1 with Monmiral





Wales are confident Liverpool's rising star Lewis Koumas will not switch his allegiance to England. Promising Koumas, son of Wales midfielder Jason, was born in Chester and qualifies for the Three Lions but has been called up for the Wales U21s for the first time.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was fired by Danish club Lyngby after just six months, but immediately joined a team with a ground capacity of just 1,500 men.

Gareth Southgate is dreaming of a Euro 2024 victory party at Trafalgar Square after suspending talks over a new deal with England.

Manchester United are prepared to take a blow of almost £40million on Jadon Sancho.

Christian Horner's accuser says she 'feels let down' by the Red Bull team after the F1 chief was cleared by an independent investigation.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are interested in a summer move for talented young central defender Leny Yoro from Lille as they weigh up defensive options to replace Thiago Silva.

THE TIMES

A group of sixteen American women have filed a landmark lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) over the participation of transgender athletes in their sport. Their lawyer argues that the organization has institutionalized deception and discrimination against them.

DAILY MAIL

The FA will press ahead with plans to scrap FA Cup third round replays next season despite the collapse of the so-called 'New Deal for Football' in another blow to EFL clubs.

Kaveh Solhekol provides an update on the impasse between the Premier League and EFL over a funding package for the English football pyramid



The referee who sent off Jude Bellingham for dissent will miss as many games as the England midfielder after being denied a match for the second weekend in a row.

Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted he regrets moving to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Manchester United's appointment of Omar Berrada as CEO appears to lead to an improvement in relations with Manchester City following tensions under his two predecessors, Richard Arnold and Ed Woodward.

DAILY TELEGRAM

Reading supporters will protest in a desperate bid to stop hated owner Dai Yongge completing a £25 million sale of the club's training ground to rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

Emma Hayes has branded romantic relationships between coaches and their players, and even between teammates, as “inappropriate”. Amid accusations that relationships between coaches and their players were “flaccid” in women's football, Chelsea manager Hayes said there was no place for them in the sport.

Manu Tuilagi is set to make an international farewell appearance after being named in England's matchday squad to play France in the final round of the Six Nations matches.

More than 100,000 primary school children enrolled in the England & Wales Cricket Board's youth programs are using balls and other equipment containing banned levels of toxic chemicals.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has hinted at the possibility of leaving the Red Devils with ambitions of becoming a head coach elsewhere.

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan thinks Lewis Hamilton is already looking dejected in his final year at Mercedes.

Welsh snooker star Mark Williams confirmed on social media that he was involved in a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

SCOTTISH SUN

IF Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin has emerged as a shock candidate for the Aberdeen job.

DAILY RECORD

Scotland's place in the top 10 of the UEFA coefficients hangs in the balance after Rangers' defeat to Benfica at Ibrox in the Europa League.

