Sports
Paris Saint-Germain rekindles interest in Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford – Paper Talk | Football news
The top stories and transfer rumors from Friday's newspapers…
DAILY MIRROR
Paris Saint-Germain have revived interest in Marcus Rashford despite his struggles at Manchester United this season.
Manchester United's players must prove they want Erik ten Hag to stay – by knocking arch-rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup, according to Old Trafford legend Lou Macari.
Macari also thinks that some modern players have no idea how lucky they are and need a reality check.
Premier League clubs will vote on the 'New Deal for Football' once there is clarity over what the new financial restrictions will be in English football.
A Manchester United fan channel has reportedly been the subject of death threats after an interview with Red Devils striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Jordan Henderson was loudly booed by Aston Villa fans as the Ajax midfielder enjoyed a night to forget in the Europa Conference League.
Richard Arnold was handed a £5.5million payout from Manchester United after being let go by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
THE SUN
Sir Alex Ferguson had a wonderful day at Cheltenham as he celebrated two winners in a row. And the two wins of 25/1 shot Monmiral and 17/2 Protektorat have raised £275,000 – which will be shared between the co-owners, including Fergie.
Wales are confident Liverpool's rising star Lewis Koumas will not switch his allegiance to England. Promising Koumas, son of Wales midfielder Jason, was born in Chester and qualifies for the Three Lions but has been called up for the Wales U21s for the first time.
Gylfi Sigurdsson was fired by Danish club Lyngby after just six months, but immediately joined a team with a ground capacity of just 1,500 men.
Gareth Southgate is dreaming of a Euro 2024 victory party at Trafalgar Square after suspending talks over a new deal with England.
Manchester United are prepared to take a blow of almost £40million on Jadon Sancho.
Christian Horner's accuser says she 'feels let down' by the Red Bull team after the F1 chief was cleared by an independent investigation.
EVENING STANDARD
Chelsea are interested in a summer move for talented young central defender Leny Yoro from Lille as they weigh up defensive options to replace Thiago Silva.
THE TIMES
A group of sixteen American women have filed a landmark lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) over the participation of transgender athletes in their sport. Their lawyer argues that the organization has institutionalized deception and discrimination against them.
DAILY MAIL
The FA will press ahead with plans to scrap FA Cup third round replays next season despite the collapse of the so-called 'New Deal for Football' in another blow to EFL clubs.
The referee who sent off Jude Bellingham for dissent will miss as many games as the England midfielder after being denied a match for the second weekend in a row.
Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted he regrets moving to Saudi Arabia this summer.
Manchester United's appointment of Omar Berrada as CEO appears to lead to an improvement in relations with Manchester City following tensions under his two predecessors, Richard Arnold and Ed Woodward.
DAILY TELEGRAM
Reading supporters will protest in a desperate bid to stop hated owner Dai Yongge completing a £25 million sale of the club's training ground to rivals Wycombe Wanderers.
Emma Hayes has branded romantic relationships between coaches and their players, and even between teammates, as “inappropriate”. Amid accusations that relationships between coaches and their players were “flaccid” in women's football, Chelsea manager Hayes said there was no place for them in the sport.
Manu Tuilagi is set to make an international farewell appearance after being named in England's matchday squad to play France in the final round of the Six Nations matches.
More than 100,000 primary school children enrolled in the England & Wales Cricket Board's youth programs are using balls and other equipment containing banned levels of toxic chemicals.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has hinted at the possibility of leaving the Red Devils with ambitions of becoming a head coach elsewhere.
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan thinks Lewis Hamilton is already looking dejected in his final year at Mercedes.
Welsh snooker star Mark Williams confirmed on social media that he was involved in a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.
SCOTTISH SUN
IF Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin has emerged as a shock candidate for the Aberdeen job.
DAILY RECORD
Scotland's place in the top 10 of the UEFA coefficients hangs in the balance after Rangers' defeat to Benfica at Ibrox in the Europa League.
Receive Sky Sports on WhatsApp!
You can now receive notifications and alerts for the latest sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!
Read more here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/football/transfer-paper-talk/12709/13094953/chelsea-interested-in-talented-lille-centre-back-leny-yoro-to-replace-thiago-silva-paper-talk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paris Saint-Germain rekindles interest in Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford – Paper Talk | Football news
- Pioneering bill aimed at slowing fast fashion wins approval from French lawmakers
- North Carolina becomes partner in NSF-funded agricultural technology corridor project
- McDonald's suffers global technology outages forcing some restaurants to cease operations
- Imran Khan's party demands his immediate release | Pakistan News
- Gerald Carpenter: Symphony presents scores from Oscar-winning composers | Culture & Leisure
- The Unholy Triad of 2024: Christian Nationalism, January 6, and Donald Trump
- Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu | DMK and Congress will never succeed in developing TN, they will only scam and loot the public: PM Modi
- How NASA and Google Earth are helping save tigers
- Season 7 of “Black Mirror” on Netflix in 2025, sequel to the USS Callister
- 'Stop-clock' to become permanent rule in limited-overs cricket from 2024 Men's T20 World Cup
- Stock market today: Wall Street slips after another worse-than-expected inflation report | News