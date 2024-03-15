Indian Wells: Bee invasion stops quarter-final, but new tennis hero saves the day





The BNP Paribas Open, commonly called Indian Wells, was abuzz on Thursday after a swarm of bees caused a lengthy delay in the quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

The scores were tied at 1-1 in the first set when Alcaraz started punching the air. At first it wasn't entirely clear what was going on, but then chairman Mohamed Lahyani was forced to pause proceedings when more bees arrived at the court in California.

World number 2 Alcaraz was seen heading to the dressing room before the referee told the crowd there was a bee invasion. Video appeared to show Lahyani being stabbed in the head shortly after his announcement.

After attempts to restart the match were temporarily wasted by the presence of yet more bees, play finally started after a delay of one hour and 48 minutes, with Alcaraz eventually winning 6–3 6–1.

It is certainly the most unusual match I have ever played in my career, the Spaniard told reporters. I've never experienced anything like this before. I've never seen anything like it.

I think that's why I'll remember that match. I think everyone will remember this situation, and we found it funny, that's for sure.

But while Alcaraz won the competition, it was beekeeper Lance Davis who really saved the day.

After the players retreated to the locker room, Davis rushed to the field to round up the flying insects that began swarming one of the overhead cameras on the field.

Organizers were able to maneuver the camera into the stands where the bees were met by Davis and his vacuum cleaner.

The beekeeper transferred the insects into a cage to transport them from the stadium to one of his personal hives, the spokesperson said. ATPtour.com.

This time of year is flock season, so they go everywhere, Davis told ATPtour.com. And I'm just happy to be there for them so that no incidents can happen.

Wearing a pair of fetching all-black ski sunglasses, the president of Killer Bee Live Removal became one an instant hit on social media as he high-fived spectators and posed for selfies during his mission to save the game.

Not all heroes wear capes, Alcaraz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a video of Davis in action.

Davis, who told ATPTour.com he has no social media on his phone, also went viral for his fearless approach to the issue.

American actor Ben Stiller was one of many who were impressed by his work and wrote further X: Bee Invasion Guy is very cool. Fearless.

After his somewhat unusual victory, Alcaraz now faces Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the tournament.

If nothing else, he hopes he can continue playing tennis without being bothered by another invasion of bees.

I'm not going to lie, I'm a little scared of the bees, the two-time grand slam winner admitted after his victory.