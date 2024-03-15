Softball Books home-opening victory in barn-burning fashion

Next game: Lehigh 15-3-2024 | 16.00 hours March 15 (Fri) / 4 p.m Lehigh

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Trailing 7-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Penn State softball rose to the occasion and rattled off an 11-point frame en route to a 14-12 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks Thursday night. The Nittany Lions kicked off the third annual Penn State Softball Invitational with their first home win of the 2024 season at Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field.

After Penn State's electrifying night in the batter's box, the Blue & White snapped a five-game losing skid and returned to the win column, moving to 16-6 overall on the 2024 season. The Nittany Lions recorded their 36th home opener of the schedule on Thursday , securing their third consecutive home opener win under head coach Clarisa Crowell. PSU picked up its first win against Lehigh in program history after the teams' first-ever game, with a rematch scheduled for Friday afternoon in Happy Valley. With a loss, the Mountain Hawks drop to 7-11 overall on the season.

PSU's offensive attack was led by senior second baseman Emily Maddock , who turned in a 3-for-4 night at the plate with a pair of runs scored, an RBI double and a stolen base. Maddock, a native of Kempton, Pennsylvania, recorded her fifth multi-hit game of the year and her second performance with three hits or more. Junior left fielder Maddie Gordon went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and three RBI, solidifying her place as Penn State's leader in multi-hit games so far this year. Senior catcher Gaby Garcia was also extremely effective in her at-bats, going 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Her two-ribbie double in the bottom of the sixth inning helped break open the frame for PSU, tying the game at 7-all and seizing the momentum for the Nittany Lions.

Overall, the Blue & White were offensively dominant as a team, posting an overall batting average of .393 against Lehigh's pitching staff, with six of PSU's 11 hits going for extra bases. The Nittany Lions reached double figures in the hits column for the sixth time in the 2024 campaign while posting a team-high 14 in points scored. Penn State's highest score of 12 points last season came against the Penn Quakers in a 12 -5 victory on February 25 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

In the pitcher's circle, all four Nittany Lion arms earned playing time in the back-and-forth battle, with the second right-hander Paige Maynard he earned honors as the winning pitcher after leading PSU to the lead in the sixth inning. Junior left-hander Lydia Spalding came in in the top of the seventh to record the final out and recorded her first collegiate save after the tying run came on the board for Lehigh. In all, Penn State's pitchers teamed up to earn their 16th win as a staff this season, fanning nine batters while walking just four on the night.

Both teams slowly got into the game in the early innings, with neither team putting a runner on base until the top of the third. Lehigh managed to take the lead in the inning after hitting a grand slam to center, but the Nittany Lions were able to strike back with a pair of runs scored in the bottom of the fourth. The Blue and White continued to chip away at Lehigh's lead thanks to an RBI double from the freshman third baseman Brooke Klosowicz in the bottom of the fifth, but Lehigh scored three more runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7–3 lead.

Penn State responded with one of the most dominant offensive innings in recent memory, scoring 11 runs on seven hits and an error in the home half of the frame to take a commanding 14-7 lead. The Blues smashed the order, with all nine Nittany Lions managing to reach base in some capacity. After scoring a pair of runs in bases-loaded scenarios thanks to an error and a walk, Garcia tied the game with a two-RBI double to right field. A sac-fly by Klosowicz gave the Nittany Lions the lead, and the PSU offense kept going as the inning progressed. In all, Penn State had four extra-base hits in the inning, highlighted by a pair of RBI triples from senior shortstop Kaitlyn Morrison and junior right fielder Haylie Brunson . After PSU let the bats fly in the sixth, Lehigh tried to mount a comeback with five more runs in the top of the seventh, but the Nittany Lions escaped with an astonishing 14-12 home-opening victory.

TOP NITTANY LION PERFORMERS

Emily Maddock | 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B, SB

Maddie Gordon | 2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B, BB, SB

Gaby Garcia | 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B

KEY COLLECTIONS

T3 | Sydney Partlett drew a leadoff walk, and Julia Mrochko was hit by a Nittany Lion pitch to put runners on first and second. After Crysta Duena's pinch run to Partlett at second and Lehigh recorded a fly ball to left, Gracie Smith singled through the right side to clear the bases. The Mountain Hawks would line out to the shortstop, and a near miss on a double play allowed Emily Cimino to enter the box and send a grand slam up the middle. LEH 4, PSU

B4 | Morrison led off the inning with a walk, and Maddock singled to right center to put runners on the corners for the Nittany Lions. Maddock promptly stole second, and after a PSU fly ball to center, Gordon hit a two-RBI double to left center, plating Morrison and Maddock. LEH 4, PSU

B5 | With one out on the board, the Nittany Lions called on Garcia to single through the right side. After Nelson pinch-first walked Garcia, Klosowicz stepped up with a double to left center that brought Nelson all the way around. LEH 4, PSU

T6 | A pair of Mountain Hawks struck out swinging, but Rory Dudley kept the inning alive with a walk. In the next at bat, Holly Lovett sent a two-run homer over the wall to left. Parlett reached on a fielding error in the next at bat, with Maddy Schmeiser coming in first to pinch hit for her. Mrochko doubled to center field on the next opportunity, bringing in the unearned score for Schmeiser. LEH 7, PSU

B6 | Maddock started one of the most dominant offensive innings in recent Penn State history with a single through the right side of the infield. Brunson walked, and after Barbanente pinch ran to Maddock on second, both PSU runners advanced 60 feet on a wild pitch. Gordon walked to load the bases, and a fielding error allowed Poletti to reach first base as Barbanente trotted home. Jones walked within the next strike, and after a Lehigh pitching change, Garcia deadlocked the game with a two-RBI double to right field, scoring Gordon and Poletti. Klosowicz hit a sacrifice fly to left that scored Jones, and a single by Mendoza brought home Garcia. Mendoza advanced to second base on an attempt by the defense to halt Garcia's scoring, leaving one runner on second base. Morrison came to bat and belted an RBI triple that scored Garcia, completing a full round in the order for the Nittany Lions. Maddock kept the party going with her second hit of the inning, recording an RBI double to right that scored Morrison. Brunson recorded PSU's second RBI triple of the frame, plating Maddock, and Gordon singled to left moments later to bring in Brunson. After reloading the bases thanks to multiple walks, Klosowicz ended the 11-run inning with an RBI walk that gave him a walk. Gordon in to score. PSU 14, EN

T7 | Josie Charles and Cimino recorded back-to-back walks, and Brooke Cannon sent a two-RBI double to right center to score them both. After a pair of Lehigh strikeouts, Amanda Greaney hit a double to left center to score Cannon, and Mrochko sent a two-run homer to left to drive home the final points of the night. PSU 14, EN

NEXT ONE

Penn State softball continues its home opener with a pair of games on Friday evening, March 15, as the Nittany Lions take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Cornell Big Red in a twin-bill starting at 4:00 PM (ET). The second match of the evening is scheduled for 6:30 PM (ET). Both games will be streamed live to a global audience of verified subscribers via B1G+, with live stats available on the Penn State softball schedule webpage at GoPSUsports.com.

FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS

For more information about Penn State softball, visit GoPSUSports.com. Fans can keep up with the Nittany Lion softball team on Facebook at /pennstatesoftball, as well as on Twitter and Instagram @PennStateSB.