Notes and observations from the second spring training of 2024





ATHENS KJ Bolden was seen as one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2024 cycle. His late transfer from Florida State was huge for the Bulldogs, who signed the nation's No. 1 signing class. But he is no longer a five-star safety prospect. He's just like any other Georgia football player now. And someone like head coach Kirby Smart isn't afraid to get after while practice is in progress. If you don't move KJ, you're going to get run over, Smart said into the practice microphone he carries. Thursday was the second practice of the spring for the Bulldogs. It was the first time reporters were able to watch practices this spring, as media were given about 20 minutes to watch the team perform various drills. Bolden is one of 28 newcomers to the Georgia team this spring, with the Bulldogs welcoming 22 early enrollees and six transfers. Georgia also welcomed four new assistant coaches to the program. The Bulldogs were without a number of contributors as Smart previously announced that more than a few players would be out this spring due to various injuries. Among those not spotted were defensemen Malaki Starks and Demello Jones. Smart had said that Starks is recovering from shoulder surgery, while Jones has a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Rara Thomas was present, but he was in and out of practices. He is still recovering from a foot injury he suffered during the 2023 season. Georgia will have a total of 15 practices this spring. The latter will serve as the Bulldogs' spring game. G-Day is scheduled for a 1:00 PM ET kickoff on SEC Network+. Below are the rest of our practice observations from Thursday. Georgia football training report That Mykel Williams bounced between the outside linebacker and the defensive line. He said this during his interview on Tuesday. But he was joined by another member of the team, as five-star freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye followed Williams from drill to drill. Jonah-Ajoyne's size really stands out for someone who is only 17 years old. Its build resembles that of a moose.

Jamaal Jarrett looked better after losing some weight. Christen Miller was also absent from practice, missing the Orange Bowl with a meniscus injury.

CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson lead the inside linebackers, which makes sense since Smael Mondon is out after foot surgery. Freshmen Chris Cole and Justin Williams look very much like the roles of five-star freshmen.

There's been a lot of talk about Bolden's size coming out of the high school ranks, but he didn't look all that different physically than the rest of Georgia's defensive backs. The roster lists Bolden at 185 pounds. Both he and Jake Pope are two players to watch at the position. Will Muschamp was also spotted during practice, although he is now in an analyst role.

Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith were the first three wide receivers to practice drills. That's big for Smith considering he struggled with drops a season ago.

Of the five wide receivers new to the program, Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys seemed the most comfortable going through drills. Miami transfer Colbie Young really stands out because of his size. He's listed by Georgia at 6-foot-1, but you can understand why Miami listed him at 6-foot-1.

Jaden Reddell once again stood out in the cramped room thanks to his size and movement ability. Pearce Spurlin was at practice on Thursday and watched with his teammates. Spurlin recently retired from football due to a heart condition.

The starting offensive line was from left to right: Earnest Greene, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss. Monroe Freeling and Jamal Meriweather worked as second-team offensive tackles, while Drew Bobo was the second-team center.

Trevor Etienne led the running back line through drills. Florida's transfer numbers are attracting a lot of attention.

As for the quarterbacks, Carson Beck looked leaner than he did a season ago. Gunner Stockton was the No. 2 quarterback and freshman Ryan Puglisi was on the third team. Collin Drake is the fourth quarterback.

New defensive backs coach Donte Williams wore a helmet during practice for some reason. He is one of four new assistant coaches.

A number of former Bulldogs were on hand to watch the practice, including wide receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive back Tykee Smith. Georgia also had a number of recruits attend practices, such as five-star quarterback Juju Lewis.

