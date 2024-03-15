I thought we were done with the Islanders no-shows





They wouldn't win six games in a row every time. They can't win every game. And they were flying back from the West Coast and had to stop in Buffalo before going home. But last night the New York Islanders looked like they hadn't even gotten off the plane. It was probably a more important game for the Buffalo Sabres, and they showed a lot of desperation. But it was also an important game for the Islanders. A loss would have been easier to stomach if they had at least pretended it was an important game, or that they had played a game at all. They could have gained ground on the Flyers and taken down the Red Wings. They did this no-show thing two weeks ago in another biggest game of the year against the Tampa Bay Lightning. I thought after this win streak, in which they played sustainably well and with renewed vigor under Patrick Roy, that we had gotten past the no-shows; even Monday night in LA was better, despite being left out. Apparently we're not over it yet, and we can reasonably expect it to happen once or twice more at this rate. As always, I will be happy to be proven wrong. This team infuriates me. And they made Roy even crazier than he was here: Patrick Roy: We were flat. Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 15, 2024 At the end of the day, they woke up in a playoff spot yesterday morning, and in a playoff spot today. As far as I know, they still control their own destiny. But there's a tough set of games coming up next week, and they had a chance to give themselves a little more support. It sure would have been fun. Islanders news Summary if you dare: LHH | 3 takeaways | Newsday | NYPost | THN | NYI skinny The top line wants to improve defensively. [Newsday]

Mathew Barzal wants them to look like Stamkos-Point-Kucherov. [NY Post]

Casey Cizikas is a great fit for Roy's Swedish Connection. [Islanders]

Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck combined for the final Islander goal. They brought some physicality against Buffalo, but not enough for a win. Anders Lee also fought. [Newsday] Elsewhere Last night's NHL scores including regulation losses to the Flyers (against the Maple Leafs) and the Red Wings (their seventh straight regulation loss, this one again to the Coyotes). But the Lightning came back to beat the Rangers in regulation, and the Capitals got the two goals they needed to beat the Kraken in regulation. The Pittsburgh penguins wanted to hand out Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads last night, but they were stolen. Jagr is now on a mission to find them. [NHL]

Ranking the greatest rivalries. Isles-Rangers is no. 8, for those who don't subscribe. [E$PN+]

Maybe we will expand again. The competition, I mean. [Sportsnet]

They don't just play hockey at the Minnesota States Hockey Tournament; they also do hair. [NY Times]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lighthousehockey.com/2024/3/15/24101471/nyi-ny-new-york-islanders-news-buffalo-sabres-wild-card-metro-flyers-red-wings-lightning-barzal-roy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos