Table tennis prodigy Felix Lebrun provides a spectacle at Singapore Smash

SINGAPORE He's not old enough to legally drink wine, but Felix Lebrun has enjoyed champagne table tennis on his way to becoming the top-ranked non-Chinese men's singles player at just 17.

On a day when Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha retained their Singapore Smash mixed doubles crown and extended China's perfect record to 11 titles since the US$1.5 million (S$2 million) event began in 2022, the French prodigy declared his resolve to break the Chinese stranglehold. .

On March 15, he continued his march to greatness by defeating India's Sharath Kamal 4-1 (11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8) at the OCBC Arena to advance to the last four. , where he will meet China's world number 2 Wang Chuqin on March 16.

The other semi-final will be contested between China's fifth-ranked Liang Jingkun and Chinese Taipei's world number 8 Lin Yun-ju.

Lebrun said: I lost to Wang Chuqin twice this year, but my team and I will analyze his game and we will try to find solutions.

I like to go into a match with an idea of ​​how I'll play, so I'll be ready to try to beat him this time.

Regardless of the result, the teenager will rise one spot to a career-high fifth in next week's world rankings, a notable rise from 1,132nd just 29 months ago.

Table tennis runs in the Lebrun family.

His brother Alexis, 20, is ranked 20th and has defeated world champion Fan Zhendong of China.

Their father Stephane is a former national men's doubles champion, while their uncle Christophe Legout represented France at three Olympic Games and was once world number 15.

Felix told The Straits Times: It's good to have family support. Alexis gives me advice and we try to beat each other for bragging rights and this makes us better.

It's been a good year for us. Our men's team has reached the final of the World Team Table Tennis Championships, I am in my first semi-final of the Singapore Smash and the aim is to improve.

I'm still a long way from being number 1 in the world, but I hope I can do that someday in my career.

And of course the Olympics are in Paris this year, and if I can do my best, I will be very happy.

The bespectacled Felix looks more like a nerd gamer than a world-class athlete. He prefers video games to pursuing his French Baccalaureate online, but give him a bat and he turns into a right-handed pen-gripping machine.

Inspired by Chinese journeyman Chen Jian, whom he saw playing in the French league, he adopted the seemingly outdated grip as it allows him to put more spin on the ball even at the expense of power.

His technique was praised by rival Kamal: he has the ability to change the game, especially when serving and receiving. This makes him a great player for his age.

Wang stands in the way of Felix, China's highest-ranked men's player, after eliminating Fan, world No. 3 Ma Long and fourth-ranked Lin Gaoyuan.

Buoyed by his emergence as the new world No. 1 next week, the 23-year-old teamed up with women's world No. 1 Sun to claim a third consecutive mixed doubles crown and the winner's check of $8,500 with a 3-1 (11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7) victory over South Korea's third-ranked Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin.

He then returned to beat German world number 10 Qiu Dang 4-1 (8-11, 11-1, 13-11, 11-7, 13-11) in the men's singles quarter-final.

Previously, Wang teamed up with Fan to beat Swedes Mattias Falck and Anton Kallberg 3-1 (11-2, 11-3, 10-12, 11-8) to book a men's doubles final against compatriots Ma and Lin on March 16 Gaoyuan.

The mixed doubles win provided some consolation for Sun, whose women's singles title defense was ended by compatriot and world number 6 Chen Xingtong.

Chen won 4-2 (12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-8) to set up a semi-final against fourth compatriot Wang Yidi.

World No. 2 Chen Meng will face third-ranked Wang Manyu in the other all-China semi-final.

In the women's doubles final, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu will play against Chinese Taipei players Li Yu-jhun and Cheng I-ching.