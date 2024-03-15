Glanton's career day sees Sycamores win the opening round of the MVC tournament





Next game: vs. Drake 15-3-2024 | 1 o'clock in the afternoon March 15 (Fri) / 1 p.m vs Drake MOLINE, Ill. Mya Glanton On Thursday afternoon, all players led with a career-high 30 points, propelling Indiana State to a 66-54 victory over Southern Illinois in the first round of Hoops in the Heartland. Glanton's 30-point performance came on an efficient 12-for-16 shooting clip. Ella Sawyer added 12 points for the ninth-seeded Sycamores, including a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line, while Kiley Bess was also in double figures for the Sycamores with 10. Trailing by one entering the second quarter, Indiana State came alive with consecutive three-pointers Bella Finnegan and Bess and never trailed again from the middle of the second. The Sycamores went down low early and often to Glanton, who had 19 in the first half and built a double-digit lead by halftime. Southern Illinois cut Indiana State's lead to three by the end of the third quarter, but the Sycamores never wavered. Glanton single-handedly defeated Southern Illinois in the fourth quarter, 11-9, as the Trees advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in the past three seasons. First half Glanton made her mark early with an open layup on the opening possession, and Sawyer added a jumper to give the Sycamores an early lead. Southern Illinois took the lead midway through the quarter, but six straight points from Glanton, who had 10 in the opening period, put the Sycamores ahead 12-11 late. Indiana State entered the second quarter trailing 13-12. Baskets of Chelsea Cain and Bess helped the Sycamores tie things up at 16, all midway through the quarter, and the Trees found their feet not long after. Back-to-back threes from Finnegan and Bess put the Sycamores up 22-19 with 4:36 left in the quarter, and the Blue and White never trailed from that point on. Glanton went on a personal 7-0 run as Indiana State closed the half on a 17-4 run to take a 33-23 lead at the half. Second half Bess got things going for the Sycamores in the third quarter with a three-pointer and a jumper from Chelsea Cain extended Indiana State's lead to 39-28. Southern Illinois cut Indiana State's lead in the third quarter, but Sawyer and Saige Stahl combined to go 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the final two minutes of the frame to keep the Sycamores ahead. Bess added a late basket for the Sycamores, who led 48-45 entering the fourth quarter. Indiana State went back to what had worked early in the game to start the fourth, as consecutive baskets from Glanton saw the Sycamores go up 52-45. Asia Donald took full advantage of an extra possession with a layup, and Glanton added another layup to make it 57-50 in favor of the Trees. Indiana State used a 12-2 run to ice the game, with Glanton and Sawyer accounting for 11 of the Sycamores' 12 points in the period. Glanton outscored Southern Illinois 11-9 in the final 10 minutes of the game to seal a 66-54 opening-round win for Indiana State. News and notes By Mya Glanton 30 points was a career-high and marked the first 30-point game for a Sycamore since then Del'Janae Williams had 30 against Bradley in March 2023.

Saige Stahl played a big role in the Sycamores' opening-round win with three points, a career-high seven rebounds and two assists. She was plus-eight, the best of all non-starters on both teams, and played a career-high 21 minutes.

After being eliminated from the MVC Tournament by Southern Illinois in each of the past three seasons, Indiana State exacted revenge on Thursday by eliminating the Salukis. Indiana State went 2-1 against Southern Illinois this season, having not recorded a series win since 2019 prior to this season.

Indiana State advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in the past three seasons after going from 2015 to 2021 without a win in the conference tournament. Indiana State is 2-2 in its last four conference tournament games. Bracket advancement Press conference after the match

Indiana State advances to the quarterfinals of the MVC tournament, where it will meet top-seeded Drake on Friday at 1 p.m.

