MI:130/6 (20.0) | Live cricket score | MI vs RCB | premier league ladies 2024





Smriti Mandhana c 10 7 2 0 142.85 c Shabnim Ismail b Natalie Sciver-Brunt 2.2 OUT! CAPTURED! A disaster for Bangalore as their skipper has to walk away! Smriti Mandhan gives an easy catch to Shabnim Ismail! Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowls a slower ball outside the line of off-stump and Smriti Mandhanal tries to go over the top of middle but the lack of pace sees her hit it straight down the throat of the Shabnim Ismailat sweepers . 20/2 42.86% DotBall

57.14% Scoring shots

3 Ball per boundary Sophie Devine 10 7 2 0 142.85 b Hayley Matthews 2 OUT! WOOD! Sophie Devine needs to walk back to a Hayley Matthews beauty! Bangalore loses their first wicket! Hayley Matthews flies the ball up just outside the off-stump line and Sophie Devine looks to make a drive and plays for the turn, eventually the ball stays straight and zips along the outside edge to the off-stump. 20/1 42.86% DotBall

57.14% Scoring shots

3 Ball per boundary Ellyse Perry 66 50 8 1 132 c Natalie Sciver-Brunt b Saika Ishaque 19.2 OUT! TAKEN! Ellyse Perry is out and this will make a vital difference to Bangalore's final score. Saika makes Perry hit to the longer side of the boundary. Bowls it to a nagging length, on leg, Ellyse Perry jumps down the track to cross the line but takes it off the inner half of the bat. It hits him straight through the throat of Natalie Sciver-Bruntat, deep at mid-wicket. 126/6 32% DotBall

68% Scoring shots

5 Ball per boundary Disha Kasaat 7 0 0 0 c Pooja Vastrakar b Saika Ishaque 3.4 OUT! CAPTURED! The third wicket is gone for Bangalore! Saika Ishaque gets her first of the night! Throws the ball up on the off stump line, slower in the air. Disha Kasat steps down the track and looks to go inside out but hits it straight through the throat of Pooja Vastrakarat covers. 23/3 100% DotBall

0% Scoring shots

– Ball per boundary Richa Ghosh Wk 14 19 1 1 73.68 c Natalie Sciver-Brunt b Hayley Matthews 9.1 OUT! IN THE AIR AND AWAY! Hand comes off bat and Richa Ghoshholes out! What a bowling change from Harmanpreet Kaurand Hayley Matthews strikes with the first ball on her return to the attack. Matthews comes from across the wicket and dangles the carrot as she loops it, full and on middle. Richa Ghosh's eyes light up and form to go back over the bowler's head. She fails to reach the pitch of the bat and the ball dives on her. She still goes ahead with the shot, flying high into the air, but only as far as Natalie Sciver-Brunt sits underneath and does the rest. 49/4 68.42% DotBall

31.58% Scoring shots

9 Ball per boundary Sophie Molineux 11 17 1 0 64.70 b Natalie Sciver-Brunt 15 OUT! WOOD! Natalie Sciver-Brunt makes her comeback after being hit for a boundary! Keeps the length back on the middle stump line and ensures the ball rushes back into the left-hander. Sophie Molineux looks to move away from the stumps and cut the ball hard, but she misses it completely. The ball hits the middle stump and Sophie Molineux has to run away. 84/5 52.94% DotBall

47.06% Scoring shots

17 Ball per boundary Georgia Wareham 18 10 1 1 180 not off 10% DotBall

90% Scoring shots

5 Ball per boundary Shreyanka Patil 3 3 0 0 100 not off 33.33% DotBall

66.67% Scoring shots

– Ball per boundary

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/mi-vs-rcb-scorecard-live-cricket-score-women-s-premier-league-2024-eliminator-minblr03152024240682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos