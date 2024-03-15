Sports
With the Singapore Smash run, Sharath Kamal remains the gold standard of Indian table tennis at the age of 41
When the qualifying round of the Singapore Smash started last week, Sharath Kamal had told his family that he would be home on Sunday; three days later. But Sharath hit the ball so well that he ended up staying behind for an extra week as he powered through better-ranked opponents all the way to the quarter-finals – a first in Indian table tennis history.
Why is Sharath's run so important? That's because the Singapore Smash is part of the WTT Grand Smash series, the pinnacle of global table tennis. It is the highest level of competition on the WTT Tour and attracts the best players in the world. By comparison, it's like a Grand Slam in tennis or an equivalent of the All England Open in badminton.
At the age of 41, or 'level 41' as Rohan Bopanna says, Sharath will once again become the No. 1 Indian, break into the top 40 of the world rankings and boost his chances of breaking into the singles competition at the Olympic 2024 Games in Paris. . A fifth appearance at the Olympics – a feat no Indian table tennis player has achieved.
That last phrase is used very loosely when talking about Sharath, who has been the flag-bearer of Indian table tennis for the past two decades. The statistics do the talking –
-
Seven gold medals at the Commonwealth Games
-
Two-time Asian Games bronze medalist
-
A 10-time national champion
-
A four-time Olympian
-
Recipient of the Khel Ratna Award
His last performance underlined this once again. Sharath played some of the best table tennis of his career at Singapore Sports Hub last week. He didn't drop a single game in two games to advance past the qualifiers [the three other Indian men did not progress] and to the main tournament. That pretty much meant he had to break his promise to return home on Sunday.
In 28 minutes he was done with world #31 Nicolas Burgos and would have to face world #13 Darko Jorgic. This was always going to be a difficult task, especially when he lost the first game. The first time he was behind in four games.
“I played against him twice before and both times I lost. I went into the match with the idea that I had to at least start with one set, because last time I lost 0-3,” Sharath had said after his performance against World Table Tennis said. win by playing the underdog card.
Qualifications Quarterfinals
The dream streak continues for Indian legend Sharath Kamal Achanta after defeating Omar Assar in back-to-back matches #SingaporeSmash #ExperienceAGrandNewLegacy #Pingpong #Table tennis pic.twitter.com/eB5Zlo1Byf
– World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 14, 2024
With nothing to lose, he went for his shots in the subsequent matches and it paid off. What followed was the turmoil of the tournament – world #88 had just stunned world #13. This was followed by another tough challenge, this time in the form of the Egyptian Omar Assar in the eighth finals.
You would imagine that the world number 22 would have argued, but Sharath was operating on a completely different level. He needed 24 minutes to record his fastest win in the main draw and progress to the quarter-finals – uncharted territory for Indian table tennis. “I didn't expect a 3-0 win, I thought it would be much closer,” Sharath said after the match, again modestly waving away how good his position was on the table.
His compelling run ended on Friday when he was undone by world No. 6 Felix Lebrun. However, Sharath left the Singapore Sports Hub with his head held high: this was his best performance in a WTT tournament in a while and it was also the first time he had advanced past the first round in three appearances at the tournament.
“I told my family that I will be home (last) Sunday…”
Sharath Kamath Achanta has extended his stay so far, will he go one step further against Felix Lebrun?
Live at the Infinity Arena at 3:15 PM (GMT +8) #SingaporeSmash #ExperienceAGrandNewLegacy #Pingpong #Table tennis pic.twitter.com/RtG4aX34Dc
– World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 15, 2024
This was the same Sharath, who was not confident of making a deep run in the tournament, who told his family that he would be home in four days. The same Sharath who had told his family almost a decade ago that he would hang up his boots. The same Sharath, who at the age of 38 wondered whether his body would survive another year if the Tokyo Olympics were postponed.
The same Sharath is now four months away from potentially competing in the men's team and singles at the Paris Olympics. The same Sharath is now India's number 1 again. The same Sharath remains the gold standard of Indian table tennis.
