Colorado State University

Maybe not exactly the style of play, but the performance was exactly what the team needed.

In Thursday's quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament against No. 23 Nevada, the top seed in the draw, the Colorado State men's basketball team performed better than it has of late, doing so across the board, posting an 85- 78.

The Rams' stars shined. The sofa was clutch. The persistence was spot on in a game marred by whistles throughout. There were 26 fouls called in the first half, leaving multiple players on both sides in trouble, a theme that created a storyline for both coaches to follow.

“When we were playing our best basketball early in the season, that's kind of what you saw from this group. That's what we do, and that's what happened tonight,” CSU coach said. Niko Medved said. “Again, we share the ball. We move. We have multiple guys who can score, and that makes you harder to defend. Obviously, I think we have the best guard in the country ( Isaiah Stevens ), so that helps a lot. Sometimes it seems like I know what I'm doing because he's so great, and he's so great – he just buys in. He is the one who sets the table. He is the one who signs up to play this way and unselfishly. He encourages the other boys to stay aggressive.

“When you have leadership like that, it sets the tone.”

Colorado State played on and played on. By the end of the night, the Rams had done just that Joel Scott And Patrick Cartier on the bench, after making a mistake, Tavi saddled Jackson with four. Nevada's Nick Davison also left with a fifth in a match where 50 fouls were called.

For those left behind, the idea of ​​defending tightly and staying on the ground requires extra care. The athletic one Niek Clifford made his presence known on both ends, flying high for dunks, rebounds and even one of his blocked shots.

He has the ability to impact a game in so many different ways. Against the Wolf Pack, he chose all of the above. He filled his stat sheet with 14 points. He led the team with 10 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season. He also contributed five assists, three blocked shots and a pair of steals.

“He's just so versatile on both ends of the floor. He's one of those guys that can come out of nowhere and make a play,” Medved said. “This time of year you have to make plays if you want to win, and he certainly made a lot of them tonight.”

Stevens was smart with his decision making when the foul occurred. Medved said he told his veteran playmaker during the pregame meal not to look at the bench because he wouldn't be calling plays. The reason for that was that he wanted his team out quickly, and letting Stevens run the show without looking to the side would allow him to cut loose.

Stevens would score 15 in the match and provide seven assists.

Not to mention, the Rams' bench played a huge role. For the second game in a row, a reserve provided an early spark in the game, with Lake Jalen producing 15 points in the first half on perfect shooting, including a pair of 3s. He finished with a team-best 16, his final point being the team's last point.

“Yeah, I would definitely say that was probably the most complete game I've played in a while. Just staying consistent, knowing that my teammates believe in me, knowing that the coaching staff believes in me,” Lake said. . “That gives me confidence, so it was great to see some shots coming from the attacking side and staying that way on defense.”

For the second night in a row, Joe Palmer produced clutch play, netting 12 points after a 14-point effort from the opening round. It was the second time this season for him to have back-to-back games in double figures, the first before the calendar turned.

It all added up to making the Rams a good team this season, one that has now posted 24 wins, the second-most in a season in Medved's six-year tenure, and the second most in three seasons. reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Changes were made throughout the season, but this was the best the Rams have looked in a while.

“I think it's been a while. Especially on offense,” Medved said. “It's been a strange season because the first few months of the season we were one of the best attacking players in the country and then we had a lot of trouble shooting the ball.

“I think we were pretty good offensively in every other way, but our defense took a huge leap. You know, tonight was interesting. I told the guys; I'm not going to call plays. We're just going to go.” “

The Rams are now 12-0 on the season and have scored over 80 points. They did this largely by shooting cleanly off the charts, 50.0 percent from the floor, 35.0 percent from behind the arc and 73.3 percent at the line. The Rams had five players reach double figures for the first time since Feb. 3, when they did so against Fresno State.

Defensively, they forced a clean Nevada team into 15 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half. While Jarod Lucas finished with 18 points, both Clifford and Lake took turns trying to get him to hit hard shots. Coincidentally, he makes them too.

When Clifford was finally able to swat away a 3 on the wing, it felt pretty good.

“Yeah, it always feels good to block someone. Like Lake said, he's a good player,” Clifford said. “He can really shoot. You just have to get dialed in and make it hard for him, try to make him shoot as hard as possible, and I feel like for the most part we've done that, but he's a tough shot maker, so credit to him.”

After losing their two regular season matchups (sparking a three-game losing skid against Nevada), the Rams were more than happy to get a little revenge. The Rams had a 15-point margin with 12:33 left in the game, and while the Wolf Pack never made it a one-possession game, the Rams had an answer every time they made an attack.

They also have a berth in the conference semifinals. And even Medved let slip that he believes in an upcoming invitation to the NCAA tournament and a return to the style of play that made them such a national darling earlier this season.