An interview with the bee hero who humanely vacuumed thousands of bees from a tennis stadium
The Bees ended up one point behind in the third match of the Indian Wells quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. We first noticed the swarm hovering near the upper deck a few minutes before arriving at the court level. They targeted Alcaraz first, and he rushed to the referee; Zverev pressed himself flat against the back wall of the court. Both players fled Alcaraz's agent confirmed that Carlitos was stabbed in the forehead and that the game was stopped while the invaders were accosted. Some fans left their seats, but we can report that an unfazed Bill Gates remained in his box.
An absolutely staggering number of bees had gathered on the overhead spider camera, which was then withdrawn to a remote corner of the stadium so that the bees could be safely removed. GiriNathan, head of the defector's tennis bureau, and correspondent Patrick Redford ran upstairs to see Lance Davis of Killer Bee Live Removal calmly vacuuming the swarm into a small box, thoroughly searching the camera for any people hanging around and even straying a few picked up bees with his hands. After almost two hours, play resumed and Alcaraz romped to a brilliant 6-3, 6-1 victory. What follows is a brief conversation with Davis.
I wanted to talk to you today about bee rescue.
Yes, that was a lot of fun. I did well. The bees are now on the back of my truck, in a cage.
That's good to hear. We were also very impressed with how quickly you got in and out of there. We wanted to ask you what your overall strategy was for dealing with the bees.
Always keep them alive and safe and save everyone around them. So they don't flash like steam and attack someone, right? And you don't think about it. Because when you think about it, you dwell on it too much. And something bad could happen. So it's good. I'll just keep working through it. And in the end I get all the bees.
Do you know what kind of bees these are?
It's a wild colony. There are a few small ones, those are the African ones. And there are even bigger ones. So those are the drones, and the other larger females are just the regular wild colony bees. It's probably a mix. It is a mixed colony with both Africans and Europeans, but they are usually very gentle. These are very gentle and they swarm or divide the colonies because they are so full of nectar that they take with them on their journeys.
How did you become so comfortable with handling the bees? We noticed that you were not wearing gloves or other protection.
Yeah, I haven't done that in about ten years in the business, because you get so stung that you just know what it feels like. You get over it very quickly.
Have you been stung today?
Yes, a few times on the hand, and once on the cheek.
How long have you been active in the company?
I started keeping bees in 1971. And I've been doing this since 1984.
What do most people not know about bees?
They are the most useful insects for humanity. They pollinate virtually everything a herbivore would eat, everything that flowers. And you say, Well, I can eat beef. Well, guess what? Bees pollinate the alfalfa that cattle, sheep and everything else eats. So it is important to maintain all life on the planet.
Yes, they are very crucial to our ecosystem.
Queens lay up to 2,000 eggs per day. The gestation period is 21 days. And once they get to a place where they can start producing like that, they keep laying eggs, 2,000 eggs a day, every 21 days. And queens can live up to five years.
Have you seen a queen bee today?
Yes, she's in the cage. That's why all my other bees are on the outside.
So when you found her, did you recognize it was the queen when you were vacuuming her?
I was really in a hurry because I didn't want to dawdle so I didn't grab her because if I grabbed her she could fly around and she could go somewhere else so I just sucked her in for safety. precautionary measures.
Do you have an estimate of how many bees there were today?
Probably about 2,500 to about 3,000 bees.
Are they only around this time of year because the flowers are blooming?
They're here because they get overcrowded in the wetlands when it rains and stuff. So when it gets warmer, it's their way of grabbing the queen along with half the workers and leaving.
Do you know why they were attracted to the camera?
That is a good question. Probably because it's dark and it hung on its own and the plastic on the camera might have warmed up from the sun. So they felt like they had to be somewhere warm because as you can see, it's starting to cool down, right? It's chilly today. And they are cold-blooded insects. You know, after about 57 degrees they get very cold and lethargic, so they have to gather together and vibrate their wings. That's what creates friction, to keep it warm.
