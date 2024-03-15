Hillary Fitts named new head hockey coach

Hempstead, NY Hofstra University Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Cole Jr. today announced the hiring of Hillary Fitts as the 13th head coach in the history of the Hofstra hockey program. Fitts joins the Pride after helping William & Mary to its second-ever Coastal Athletic Association hockey championship in 2023.

Fitts replaces Courtney Veinotte, who resigned in December to pursue other professional opportunities.

Fitts spent the past five seasons on William & Mary's coaching staff, first as an assistant coach from 2019 to 2022, and then as associate head coach since 2022. In Fitts' second season as associate head coach, the Tribe defeated the top two seeds in the CAA Championship, including a victory over regular season champion Monmouth, as the Tribe won the CAA title, earning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

William & Mary then went 4-0 in the NCAA Tournament against Sacred Heart before falling to eventual national champion North Carolina.

“What an exciting time for our hockey program,” Cole said. “We are pleased to add Hillary to our staff and believe she will be a great addition to our university community. Coach Fitts' championship-level experience will be a tremendous asset to our field hockey students and program as we continue to improve quality Hofstra hockey team. Hillary has been successful at every level of her career, both academically and athletically, and we are confident she will be an incredible mentor to the Pride hockey team for years to come.”

“I would like to thank Vice President and Athletic Director Rick Cole Jr. for trusting me with the opportunity to lead the Hofstra hockey program into the future,” Fitts said. “Hofstra is an outstanding university with a global impact, and I am excited to work with the hockey students, athletes, alumnae and staff to do our part to expand that impact. The Pride has a long and rich history both on and off the court, and together we can and will add many new chapters to that legacy. I would not be where I am today without the past five years at William & Mary, and I want to thank Tess Ellis, the student-athletes , and my fellow coaches and staff for some of the best years of my career to date.”

During Fitts' time on the William & Mary coaching staff, the Tribe qualified for four CAA Championships, winning all of them in 2023, and they appeared in the national top 20 rankings during the 2019 season. The Tribe improved from three wins in 2021 to nine in Fitts' first season as associate head coach in 2022, and William & Mary consistently ranked among the best in the CAA in goals allowed per game with Fitts on staff, including finishing near the top in 2020 and again in 2022.

While at the Tribe, Fitts assisted in all aspects of managing and coaching the hockey program, including recruiting, coaching, scouting, alumni relations and administrative duties. Fitts coached 30 William & Mary field hockey athletes to conference, regional and national postseason honors and awards, including 2023 NFHCA Third Team All-American and All-CAA First Team selection Pyper Friedman, and 2019 CAA Defensive Player of the Year Christie of de Kamp.

Fitts is also the owner and director of Colonial Field Hockey Camps and a high-performance hockey coach at USA Field Hockey since 2022 and Nexus Field Hockey since 2020. Fitts officially began her coaching career as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Fairfield, from 2015 to 2015. 2019 During her tenure at Fairfield, she helped the Stags to the MAAC Championships in 2015 and 2017, appearing in the conference tournament title game all four years. Numerous student-athletes received postseason conference and regional honors under Fitts' tutelage.

Fitts was a standout midfielder at Fairfield. She would appear in 69 games for the Stags between 2010 and 2013, recording 29 career points on 10 goals and nine assists. As a senior, Fitts was named All-America East Second Team in 2013 after scoring five goals and assisting on five Fairfield goals, and she was the co-chair of the Fairfield Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Fitts is a dual graduate of Fairfield; she received her bachelor's degree in finance and marketing in 2014 and received her MBA in business analytics in 2019.