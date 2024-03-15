Sports
Hillary Fitts named new head hockey coach
Hempstead, NY Hofstra University Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Cole Jr. today announced the hiring of Hillary Fitts as the 13th head coach in the history of the Hofstra hockey program. Fitts joins the Pride after helping William & Mary to its second-ever Coastal Athletic Association hockey championship in 2023.
Fitts replaces Courtney Veinotte, who resigned in December to pursue other professional opportunities.
Fitts spent the past five seasons on William & Mary's coaching staff, first as an assistant coach from 2019 to 2022, and then as associate head coach since 2022. In Fitts' second season as associate head coach, the Tribe defeated the top two seeds in the CAA Championship, including a victory over regular season champion Monmouth, as the Tribe won the CAA title, earning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
William & Mary then went 4-0 in the NCAA Tournament against Sacred Heart before falling to eventual national champion North Carolina.
“What an exciting time for our hockey program,” Cole said. “We are pleased to add Hillary to our staff and believe she will be a great addition to our university community. Coach Fitts' championship-level experience will be a tremendous asset to our field hockey students and program as we continue to improve quality Hofstra hockey team. Hillary has been successful at every level of her career, both academically and athletically, and we are confident she will be an incredible mentor to the Pride hockey team for years to come.”
“I would like to thank Vice President and Athletic Director Rick Cole Jr. for trusting me with the opportunity to lead the Hofstra hockey program into the future,” Fitts said. “Hofstra is an outstanding university with a global impact, and I am excited to work with the hockey students, athletes, alumnae and staff to do our part to expand that impact. The Pride has a long and rich history both on and off the court, and together we can and will add many new chapters to that legacy. I would not be where I am today without the past five years at William & Mary, and I want to thank Tess Ellis, the student-athletes , and my fellow coaches and staff for some of the best years of my career to date.”
During Fitts' time on the William & Mary coaching staff, the Tribe qualified for four CAA Championships, winning all of them in 2023, and they appeared in the national top 20 rankings during the 2019 season. The Tribe improved from three wins in 2021 to nine in Fitts' first season as associate head coach in 2022, and William & Mary consistently ranked among the best in the CAA in goals allowed per game with Fitts on staff, including finishing near the top in 2020 and again in 2022.
While at the Tribe, Fitts assisted in all aspects of managing and coaching the hockey program, including recruiting, coaching, scouting, alumni relations and administrative duties. Fitts coached 30 William & Mary field hockey athletes to conference, regional and national postseason honors and awards, including 2023 NFHCA Third Team All-American and All-CAA First Team selection Pyper Friedman, and 2019 CAA Defensive Player of the Year Christie of de Kamp.
Fitts is also the owner and director of Colonial Field Hockey Camps and a high-performance hockey coach at USA Field Hockey since 2022 and Nexus Field Hockey since 2020. Fitts officially began her coaching career as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Fairfield, from 2015 to 2015. 2019 During her tenure at Fairfield, she helped the Stags to the MAAC Championships in 2015 and 2017, appearing in the conference tournament title game all four years. Numerous student-athletes received postseason conference and regional honors under Fitts' tutelage.
Fitts was a standout midfielder at Fairfield. She would appear in 69 games for the Stags between 2010 and 2013, recording 29 career points on 10 goals and nine assists. As a senior, Fitts was named All-America East Second Team in 2013 after scoring five goals and assisting on five Fairfield goals, and she was the co-chair of the Fairfield Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Fitts is a dual graduate of Fairfield; she received her bachelor's degree in finance and marketing in 2014 and received her MBA in business analytics in 2019.
|
Sources
2/ https://gohofstra.com/news/2024/3/15/hillary-fitts-named-new-head-field-hockey-coach.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hillary Fitts named new head hockey coach
- 12 expert-recommended resources for technology industry leaders
- Vybz Kartel's murder conviction overturned. #VybzKartel #Jamaica #Shorts #BBCNews
- Thousands of Rantauprapat residents enthusiastically welcome the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, SI Joko Widodo – JAPOSCO
- Orry reveals that he gets paid between Rs 15 and 30 lakh to appear at parties!
- Major breakthrough: French Parliament votes in favor of cracking down on ultra-fast fashion
- Google fixed Pixel notification history silently
- Donald Trump's rally plans just got really tricky
- An interview with the bee hero who humanely vacuumed thousands of bees from a tennis stadium
- New Ferris wheel offers stunning views of Chicago's Brookfield Zoo
- Is the $699 M1 MacBook Air a good deal? What you need to know
- Online tool for long term Covid support