Criminals take over the family's Cricket account and drain their banking and investment apps





We have tried to warn you about how real the threat of SIM swapping is. By purchasing a SIM card linked to your mobile account, a thief can use a burner phone, insert the SIM card and take over your apps, including financial apps. As a result, these criminals will empty your bank accounts and max out your credit cards. It's scary, that's for sure. Chicago's Thursday WLS television station published a report about an entire family whose Cricket Wireless account, consisting of five phones, was taken over and money stolen from the family's financial apps. The family's Cricket Wireless account was the subject of a SIM swap

Cricket says the family, who wished to remain anonymous, were once again victims of a SIM swap and even now, four months after their wireless service was hijacked, the family is still feeling the effects of the crime. Cricket is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) owned by AT&T and while it does not own any wireless networks of its own, Cricket customers use AT&T's network for voice and data. How a SIM swap works Cricket says it has taken steps to prevent SIM swaps “and we are working closely with law enforcement agencies, our industry and consumers to help prevent this type of crime. We take these matters seriously.” The victims of this SIM Swap are a man named Mike, his wife and his family who live in the suburbs of Chicago. Every day, one of their five phones would disconnect from the family cricket network and go into what Mike called 'SOS mode'. This refers to the SOS icon that appears in the upper right corner of an iPhone that is not connected to a wireless service. Mike said the phones could not make or receive calls, nor send or receive text messages. Mike and his wife have been blocked from their Amazon and social media accounts. Speaking about his wife's phone, Mike said: “They actually got into her phone. We know this due to the fact that apps were added to her phone that she didn't add, contact numbers were changed to friends and family. Contacts were changed .added to her phone. We must have easily been able to change 100 account passwords.” The couple has also been locked out of their Robin Hood investment account and their Coinbase crypto account where they had a total of $1,200. Another $2,000 worth of Apple Cash and Gift Cards stored on their phones were stolen. The thieves also tried to transfer money from their bank accounts. Mike said, “Luckily we stopped it in time and they were able to stop that.” The thieves hacked the SIM Swap by obtaining the family's Cricket Wireless PIN “The bottom line is that because they had access to our phones, we had notes on our phone with our garage code information in it so they could open and close our garage as they pleased,” Mike added. He says Cricket Wireless let him down. “We tried calling the Cricket Wireless customer service helpline. Every time we called, no one could help us, no one could do anything about it.” The thieves were able to obtain a SIM card for Mike and his family because they somehow obtained the family's Cricket Wireless PIN, which allowed them to request a new SIM card. Again, Mike comments on this saying, “This PIN is what the person used to access the phone, which is why they said it was my fault that somehow the PIN was used to gain access to the phone.” There is no way anyone could have gotten a PIN from me. It's not written anywhere, no one knew it except me.' Here's a suggestion. Change the PIN you use for your wireless account often. Don't use a date of birth or anything a thief could find out. Cricket says it is “developing tools to make it harder for someone to impersonate you,” as well as “training employees to recognize fraud attempts” and “developing improved authentication methods.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/criminals-take-over-familys-cricket-plan-raid-financial-apps_id156350 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos