Sports
What you need to know about the RIIL State Boys Hockey Championships
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League hockey championships will be held on Sunday.
The boys Division II meet will be the early start, followed by the girls title game and the boys state championship in the evening. It will be a hockey-filled tripleheader to close the book on the 2023-2024 winter season.
Blackstone Valley vs. Portsmouth is the early game and Hendricken vs. Burrillville is the nightcap.
Here's more about the boys championships:
Rhode Island Interscholastic League boys hockey state championship
WHEN AND WHERE: 7 p.m. Sunday, Providence Colleges Schneider Arena.
LEAGUE RECORDS: No. 2 Henrys, 16-1; No. 4 Burrillville, 14-6.
PREVIOUS MATCHES: Hendricken won 6-4 (February 23; Burrillville led after the first period and then gave up three second-period goals) and 6-1 (January 27).
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Hendricken was softened by East Greenwich in the quarterfinals and defeated La Salle 2-1 in the semifinals; Burrillville defeated Barrington in the quarterfinals and upset top-seeded Prout 4-3 in double overtime of the Frozen Four.
TOTAL STATE TITLES: Hendrik (9); Burrillville (14).
HEAD COACHES: Michael Soscia Hendricken; David Farrell Burrillville.
LIKELY TARGETS: Colin Murray Henry; Michael Fiyod Burrillville.
OUTLOOK: The Hendricken Hawks are looking for their third straight title. They are the favorites again and Burrillville must know that. So, how do the Broncos pull off yet another upset? Just keep playing their game. Michael Fiyod is one of the state's top goaltenders and made 33 saves in the win against Prout. The Broncos, who have scored at least four goals in each of their five consecutive league games, were never behind in that semi-final either and if they can repeat that formula they will be in good form. It feels good, Fiyod said about reaching the title game after the semifinals. We have all the support in Burrillville and everyone is supporting us. And in the end we just have to close it down. We have to finish the chapter. A state title win for the Broncos would be the first for the program since the winter of 1972-73.
If you are Hendricken, take the experience that only you have and lean into it. Try not to let them hang around, as star forward Griffin Crain noted in overtime against La Salle: Weird things can happen in the playoffs. Challenge Fiyod with a host of forwards all at the top of Division I in scoring. Hawks goaltender Colin Murray has given up just four goals in 136 minutes this postseason. “We just made plans and practiced,” Hendricken coach Michael Soscia said after the semifinals. It's nice to see how they put things into practice from practice.
DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP
WHEN AND WHERE: 1 p.m. Sunday, Providence Colleges Schneider Arena.
LEAGUE RECORDS: No. 3 Blackstone Valley, 13-6-1; No. 5 Portsmouth, 12-8-1.
PREVIOUS MATCHES: Blackstone won 7-4 (January 1) and 7-6 in extra time (January 28).
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Blackstone defeated the Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton (RMT) cooperative in the best-of-three rubber match, then upset Nariho 5-2 in the semifinals; Portsmouth defeated West Warwick in the quarter-finals, beating top-seeded Ponaganset 4–1.
TOTAL DIVISION II TITLES: Blackstone (0); Portsmouth (1)
HEAD COACHES: Christopher Librizzi Blackstone Valley; Gregory Cunningham Portsmouth.
LIKELY TARGETS: Jacob Faria Blackstone Valley; Jonathan Cabral Portsmouth.
OUTLOOK: The Blackstone Valley co-op ran into a problem entering the playoffs in its first season as a program. BVS dropped three straight games before playing RMT in the quarterfinals, but didn't show this in the best-of-three series. Then Blackstone played great defense in the semi-finals to take a 3-0 lead, upsetting Nariho. They have scored five goals in consecutive games and Nathan Gravel leads the group with 16 goals and 17 assists. “I knew the talent level we had between the schools and I told them at our meeting in early October that we had high expectations,” Blackstone coach Chris Librizzi said after the semifinals.
Portsmouth's Shane Temple has scored five goals in the last two matches in the rubber match against West Warwick and two goals, including the match winner, against Ponaganset. Blackstone should tinker with Temple, especially on the rush, as he is a crafty finisher. Jonathan Cabral is the Patriots goaltender with over 700 minutes between the pipes this season. You make a mistake and it ends up in the back of your net, Portsmouth coach Gregory Cunningham said after the semi-finals. So minimize your mistakes and keep your fingers crossed.
On X:@ByJacobRousseau
|
Sources
2/ https://www.providencejournal.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/03/15/what-to-know-about-the-riil-boys-hockey-state-championships/72956403007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What you need to know about the RIIL State Boys Hockey Championships
- Annual Prom Store Competition Begins in Denison
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Tech talent shortage threatens U.S. innovation despite record R&D spending
- Key challenges and emerging policy responses
- Fani Willis weighs in on Georgia Trump election case
- Food aid distribution in North Sumatra, Jokowi: because rice prices are increasing!
- The Sunday Times has revealed the best places to live in Britain in 2024.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'nesting' after 'Eras Tour' trips
- Hollywood faces degradation of digital film and television archives
- Women's tennis match against Missouri State postponed until Saturday
- A pioneering bill aimed at slowing down fast fashion gains approval from the French lower house. Senate's next stop