What you need to know about the RIIL State Boys Hockey Championships

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League hockey championships will be held on Sunday.

The boys Division II meet will be the early start, followed by the girls title game and the boys state championship in the evening. It will be a hockey-filled tripleheader to close the book on the 2023-2024 winter season.

Blackstone Valley vs. Portsmouth is the early game and Hendricken vs. Burrillville is the nightcap.

Here's more about the boys championships:

Rhode Island Interscholastic League boys hockey state championship

WHEN AND WHERE: 7 p.m. Sunday, Providence Colleges Schneider Arena.

LEAGUE RECORDS: No. 2 Henrys, 16-1; No. 4 Burrillville, 14-6.

PREVIOUS MATCHES: Hendricken won 6-4 (February 23; Burrillville led after the first period and then gave up three second-period goals) and 6-1 (January 27).

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Hendricken was softened by East Greenwich in the quarterfinals and defeated La Salle 2-1 in the semifinals; Burrillville defeated Barrington in the quarterfinals and upset top-seeded Prout 4-3 in double overtime of the Frozen Four.

TOTAL STATE TITLES: Hendrik (9); Burrillville (14).

HEAD COACHES: Michael Soscia Hendricken; David Farrell Burrillville.

LIKELY TARGETS: Colin Murray Henry; Michael Fiyod Burrillville.

OUTLOOK: The Hendricken Hawks are looking for their third straight title. They are the favorites again and Burrillville must know that. So, how do the Broncos pull off yet another upset? Just keep playing their game. Michael Fiyod is one of the state's top goaltenders and made 33 saves in the win against Prout. The Broncos, who have scored at least four goals in each of their five consecutive league games, were never behind in that semi-final either and if they can repeat that formula they will be in good form. It feels good, Fiyod said about reaching the title game after the semifinals. We have all the support in Burrillville and everyone is supporting us. And in the end we just have to close it down. We have to finish the chapter. A state title win for the Broncos would be the first for the program since the winter of 1972-73.

If you are Hendricken, take the experience that only you have and lean into it. Try not to let them hang around, as star forward Griffin Crain noted in overtime against La Salle: Weird things can happen in the playoffs. Challenge Fiyod with a host of forwards all at the top of Division I in scoring. Hawks goaltender Colin Murray has given up just four goals in 136 minutes this postseason. “We just made plans and practiced,” Hendricken coach Michael Soscia said after the semifinals. It's nice to see how they put things into practice from practice.

DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

WHEN AND WHERE: 1 p.m. Sunday, Providence Colleges Schneider Arena.

LEAGUE RECORDS: No. 3 Blackstone Valley, 13-6-1; No. 5 Portsmouth, 12-8-1.

PREVIOUS MATCHES: Blackstone won 7-4 (January 1) and 7-6 in extra time (January 28).

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Blackstone defeated the Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton (RMT) cooperative in the best-of-three rubber match, then upset Nariho 5-2 in the semifinals; Portsmouth defeated West Warwick in the quarter-finals, beating top-seeded Ponaganset 4–1.

TOTAL DIVISION II TITLES: Blackstone (0); Portsmouth (1)

HEAD COACHES: Christopher Librizzi Blackstone Valley; Gregory Cunningham Portsmouth.

LIKELY TARGETS: Jacob Faria Blackstone Valley; Jonathan Cabral Portsmouth.

OUTLOOK: The Blackstone Valley co-op ran into a problem entering the playoffs in its first season as a program. BVS dropped three straight games before playing RMT in the quarterfinals, but didn't show this in the best-of-three series. Then Blackstone played great defense in the semi-finals to take a 3-0 lead, upsetting Nariho. They have scored five goals in consecutive games and Nathan Gravel leads the group with 16 goals and 17 assists. “I knew the talent level we had between the schools and I told them at our meeting in early October that we had high expectations,” Blackstone coach Chris Librizzi said after the semifinals.

Portsmouth's Shane Temple has scored five goals in the last two matches in the rubber match against West Warwick and two goals, including the match winner, against Ponaganset. Blackstone should tinker with Temple, especially on the rush, as he is a crafty finisher. Jonathan Cabral is the Patriots goaltender with over 700 minutes between the pipes this season. You make a mistake and it ends up in the back of your net, Portsmouth coach Gregory Cunningham said after the semi-finals. So minimize your mistakes and keep your fingers crossed.

