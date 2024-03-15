Stop clocks to become permanent in white ball cricket from Men's T20 World Cup 2024 | Cricket news





Stop clocks used to regulate the time between overs will become a permanent feature in limited-overs internationals from June after a successful trial, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced. The ICC said the feature, which has been trialled in limited-overs men's internationals since December, showed around 20 minutes were saved per one-day international match. It has been added as a mandatory playing requirement in all ODI and Twenty20 international matches for full members, starting with the Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States, the ICC said after its annual board meeting. Fielding sides are expected to start a new over within a minute of completing the previous one, with an electronic clock displayed on the field starting the countdown each time. If a team is not ready to bowl the first ball of the next over within 60 seconds of the previous one being completed, they will be given two warnings, with any further violations leading to a penalty of five runs per incident. Clocks may be stopped in some cases as determined by the third umpire, such as when a new batsman comes to the wicket between overs, during official drinks breaks and injury breaks, among other circumstances. During the meetings, it was also confirmed that ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 would have scheduled reserve days for the semi-finals and the final. Matches in the group and super eight stages of the tournament will require a minimum of five overs per side to constitute a game, but that will increase to a minimum of 10 overs per side for the semi-finals and final. View the full T20 World Cup fixture list here. All matches of the T20 World Cup can be watched live on Sky Sports. Stream the Women's Premier League, Pakistan Super League and more cricket with NOW. Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp You can now receive notifications and alerts for the latest sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Discover more here…

