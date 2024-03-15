All nine FBS conferences and Notre Dame have agreed to the next College Football Playoff contract, which will begin in 2026 and bring the sport's postseason much closer to the projected 14-team field with conference champion guarantees.

The memorandum of understanding guarantees that the field will have at least 12 teams in 2026 and beyond, but sources indicate there is a strong preference for a 14-team field that would include the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next nine highest-ranked teams . . Sources caution that the exact format has not yet been finalized, and that the Big Ten and SEC will have most of the control over that, but others will be protected by parameters that are set in place and cannot be changed.

“Everything else regarding the format is still to be determined,” CFP Director Bill Hancock said Friday. “This is of course a very important next step for CFP and we still need to finalize details on the format, but I would like to emphasize that it is really good news that football fans will continue to see the best teams in the world as the country competes for the national championship on the field of play. This arrangement will also ensure that expanded access remains in place. We believe this is the importance of a competitive opportunity for more programs and more players and more fans. We're pleased that we being in the position we are in, knowing there is still more work to be done.”

The commissioners and Notre Dame agreed that the conference champions from the ACC, Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 and the highest-ranked champion from the Group of 5 would earn playoff berths, and that Notre Dame will receive protections that will survive, regardless of the final format.

With these ironclad guarantees, the other commissioners and Notre Dame leadership have surrendered most of the control of the format to the SEC and Big Ten as “part of the give and take,” one source said.

The new CFP contract goes hand in hand with the expected new TV contract with ESPN. Starting in 2026, ESPN is poised to spend an average of nearly $1.3 billion on the playoffs over six seasons. The deal would include the final two years of the current CFP contract, plus a new six-year deal for the next iteration of the playoff, sources told ESPN.

Hancock said negotiations with ESPN on the TV deal are still ongoing, but that CFP is “encouraged.”

“We are encouraged about the position we are in, but we still have work to do,” he said, adding that there is no timetable.

Beginning in 2026, the new six-year agreement will codify the further financial separation of the expanded Big Ten and SEC from all others in college athletics. The group of five commissioners found themselves in a difficult position without any negotiating power, but faced the alternative of exclusion from the CFP.

“It's like you can't refuse the Godfather's offer,” a Group 5 athletic director told ESPN on Thursday.

Given the uncertain status of the conference, with 10 schools leaving next season, new Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould did not sign the CFP contract Friday.

The CFP requires a conference to consist of eight members for the champion to be eligible for the CFP. Hancock said the future of the Pac-12's remaining two members, Oregon State and Washington State, with regard to the CFP “will have to be determined under the new arrangement.”

“Oregon State and Washington State are eligible to participate in the CFP this year and next year, and they will be eligible in the future depending on what they do, assuming they remain FBS schools,” Hancock said. “There will be a path for them to participate in the CFP.”

The financial breakdown for the expected fourteen-team playoffs will look radically different. On an annual basis, for example, Big Ten and SEC schools will each earn more than $21 million, compared to the nearly $5.5 million schools in Power 5 conferences are currently paid.

In the ACC, schools will receive more than $13 million annually, and Big 12 schools will receive more than $12 million each. Notre Dame is also expected to receive more than $12 million, and sources told ESPN that there will be a financial incentive for any independent team that reaches the CFP. There will no longer be a participation bonus for any of the other competitions – a detail that has been frustrating for some leaders in the Group of 5.

The Group of 5 schools' annual payments will increase from the current $1.5 million to just under $1.8 million. According to sources, American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco was the most vocal critic of the plan but could not get enough support from other commissioners to fight it.

According to Pac-12 sources, Washington and Oregon will earn just $360,000 as independents under the new contract — one-fifth of what the Group of 5 schools would earn per year under the new agreement.

Historically, Oregon State and Washington State had each received between $6 million and $7 million per year as members of the Pac-12. They are the only two schools to receive less money in the new revenue sharing agreement.

In addition to both schools being among the top 30 in viewership last year, sources say part of the Pac-12's position is that Oregon State and Washington State were right behind the ACC and Big 12 and significantly ahead of the Group of 5. during the playoff era with four teams in the average number of weeks spent, ranked by the CFP selection committee.

Sources warn that the financial figures are difficult to compare because there is uncertainty about the details of the expenditure and the distribution in the next iteration. But these figures for annual benefits will be approximately correct.

These figures are indicative of the changing landscape, in which money from the historic bowl relationship is now being repositioned through the GVB.

That's a different scenario for Notre Dame, which didn't have a traditional bowl payout. Notre Dame's leadership remains steadfast in its independent status and believes it is well positioned financially and with access to the playoffs now and in the future, sources said.

Because the Big Ten and SEC will have a combined 34 teams and the most CFP representatives, they have also had the most influence in the discussions. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, who met with the conference presidents and chancellors this week, has said his conference has produced 40% of its teams in the playoffs.

That's also the reason for the ACC's slight edge in revenue over the Big 12, as the ACC has had eight CFP semifinalists (counting Notre Dame's 2020 appearance as a league member), while TCU has the is the only remaining Big 12 team to achieve a CFP. semi-final as a member of the conference. Big 12 member Cincinnati earned a CFP berth in the 2020 season when it competed in the American Athletic Conference. Oklahoma (CFP appearances in 2015, 2017-19) and Texas (2023) will join the SEC next season.

The massive revenue disparity between the top and bottom has already created discontent and resistance among schools outside the Big Ten and SEC. To address some of these concerns, sources say a 2028 “look-in” clause has been added to give Notre Dame's commissioners and leadership a chance to reevaluate contractual agreements based on of how each competition has performed up to that point. There is also a clause that allows that timeline to be accelerated if there is another “material realignment.”

The CFP will use a twelve-team format for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The format for the next two years will consist of five automatic qualifiers of the five highest-ranked conference champions and seven at-large bids. It is expected that there will be an ongoing discussion about the format for what is expected to be a 14-team playoff.

The timeline of these crucial decisions is open-ended as it is unknown whether college sports leaders will allow one edition of the 12-team playoff to take place or will decide in the coming months.

Hancock said there is also no deadline for the CFP to determine its future format.

“The next few years are solid,” he said. “I don't feel any urgency, even though I know we all – fans, coaches, players all – would like this decided. I would like to warn that time is on our side as the next two years are in situ.”

This week's internal Friday deadline was an unusual step forward for an organization that has historically relied on unanimity to move forward with major changes to the CFP – not just from the FBS commissioners, but also from their respective presidents and chancellors who guide them represent on the GVB board of directors. With a new contract due in 2026, the decisions made Friday were based on whether their desire to participate outweighed any perceived unfairness in the process or format.