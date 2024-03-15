How beekeeper Lance Davis saved Indian Wells' tennis QFs…with his bare hands | ATP tour

Sports
How beekeeper Lance Davis saved Indian Wells' QFs… with his bare hands
The beekeeper had to take the truck out of the repair shop and run to Indian Wells Tennis Garden
March 15, 2024
Peter Staples/ATP tour
Beekeeper Lance Davis takes care of business Thursday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
By Andrew Eichenholz
No one will quickly forget the bee swarm on Thursday during the quarter-final of the BNP Paribas Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Just two games into the match, the bees took over Stadium 1, causing a delay of almost two hours.
It was Lance Davis of Killer Bee Live Removal who saved the day… with his bare hands! Davis, who explained that he has been working with bees since 1971 and founded his current company in 1986, had been at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the past five days removing swarms.
“My truck was actually worked on at Palms To Pines Automotives in Palm Desert. I was in Palm Springs for an estimate with my personal truck,” Davis told ATPtour.com. “I had to drive to Palms To Pines Automotives to pick up my truck. They just started working and I said, 'No, put it back together. I have to go. I have an emergency call! ''
Davis rushed to the home of the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season and quickly became the star of the show. The fans and followers present from all over the world marveled at the beekeeper, who fearlessly collected the bees with his bare hands.
“I brought all my equipment up and then they were on the spider cam, so they just turned the spider cam around. I had my equipment set up and I vacuumed the bees into a live capture cage,” Davis said. “Then I can take them out… and release them into one of my beehives that I have. They are set up specifically for this kind of thing.
“This time of year is flock season, so they go everywhere. And I'm just happy that I can be there for them so that incidents don't happen.”
Davis said it was “a small swarm, probably about 3,500” of bees. He has “a few hundred beehives”. The beekeeper explained that a regular commercial beehive contains as many as 50,000 bees, but usually around 30,000. “That's what honey produces,” he said. “The more bees, the more honey.”
Why was there such a swarm in the stadium at that time?
“It's because they all huddle together in the winter, and then they get a kind of cabin fever, and the queen keeps laying eggs and they keep her area warm in there. So if they continue to reproduce – a queen lays about 2,000 eggs a day and the gestation period is 21 days – after being in a water valve box or a wall of a structure for 21 days, it's perpetual,” Davis said. “They continue to hatch babies at the rate of 2,000 babies per day. It keeps getting more and more and then they become overcrowded.
'The overcrowding is actually a sign that the queen bee who laid the eggs takes half the workers with her and leaves and finds a new place to live. The other half stay where they are and make a new queen bee.'
Davis received many high fives and requests for selfies along the way as he moved through the stadium and made his way onto the field to ensure the area was safe for the players, their teams and fans. Before the match resumed, Davis was seen talking to the players along with tournament officials at the net.
“I said they probably won't come back because it's too late in the afternoon, and they only swarm in the morning, around nine to ten o'clock, until eleven o'clock, when they divide the colonies and travel,” Davis said. “They find a place to spend the night and look for new places. The scouts the queen sends out look for new places to live, and then they all go there in a day or two.”
News of the bees spread across social media faster than the swarm took over the court. Even actor Ben Stiller talked about it with X, formerly known as Twitter. “Bee Invasion Guy is very cool. Fearless,” Stiller wrote.
Davis said he doesn't have social media on the phone and didn't know his actions had gone viral.
“Ben Stiller? Really?” he asked. “Well, that's really neat. I love Ben Stiller, he's great.”
Bee Invasion Guy is very cool. Fearless. pic.twitter.com/qS4DABbTaB
— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 15, 2024
The beekeeper has also worked for Coachella and Stagecoach for 12 years. He added that he has a TV show on EarthXTV called The killer bee catcher. What should fans know about bees?
“They pollinate all the flowers in the world, so without the bees we wouldn't have anything that the herbivores could eat, which we herbivores eat if we're carnivores,” Davis said. “The bees pollinate everything the sheep and cattle eat. Even the pigs, all the things they eat. In any case, these are still the most important basic products in America. The bees are actually the most important insect for humanity.”
Davis enjoys tennis, which he called “amazing.” But he couldn't watch the rest of the Alcaraz-Zverev match because he had to make sure everyone was safe and discuss what happened. Davis said his wife recorded the match.
In closing, Davis said, “I was really happy to be there to help everyone not get hurt and not have to postpone the games any more than they already were.”
