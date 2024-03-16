Sports
Bly Twomey, 13, wins two gold medals in Para table tennis
A 13-year-old Para table tennis player has had six “unforgettable” days, winning two gold medals and reaching a semi-final at major tournaments 10,000 kilometers apart.
Bly Twomey started her epic journey at the ITTF Lignano Masters Para Open in Italy, where she won a singles title and a doubles title for Great Britain.
She then traveled halfway around the world to play in the Singapore Smash.
“It was an unforgettable experience,” said the Brighton schoolgirl.
After impressing in the opening rounds of the Class 7 women's singles at the inaugural Para table tennis event, she was defeated 3-2 in an epic five-set semi-final against Netherlands' Kelly van Zon.
At 36 years old, the world number one and three-time Paralympic champion is almost three times older than her young rival.
“After winning two gold medals in Italy last week, it really boosted my confidence. I was happy to play against Kelly,” said Twomey, the youngest participant in both tournaments.
“Although I didn't win, I learned a lot and I'm looking forward to going home, improving and coming back stronger.”
The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, claimed her second singles title in Italy last Friday after beating Sweden's Smilla Sand, 22, in a five-set final.
Twomey is now ranked fifth in the world in Class 7 and trains with men's world number one and former Paralympic champion Will Bayley at the Brighton Table Tennis Club. He also took part in Singapore on Thursday.
Twomey led 2-1 before Sand leveled the match in the fourth set, but the Year 9 student took control of the fifth at 11-4. In the previous rounds she had won every match without conceding a set.
The trend continued in the Grade 14 women's doubles final, her first tournament with GB teammate Fliss Pickard from Burnley. They overpowered Romanian Camelia Ciripan and Gabriela Constantin 3-0 and won gold.
“It's incredible to play with Bly; what a fighter she is,” said 29-year-old Pickard, who won silver in the Class 6 singles.
“It was a fantastic first tournament together and I think we showed what we are capable of in the final.”
Twomey discovered table tennis at a multi-sport day event in 2021. Nick Kreel from the Brighton Table Tennis Club spotted the gifted player and invited her to a training session.
Just six months later she was competing in the National Club League and within a year she was selected for the British Para Table Tennis development team.
She won her first gold at the French Para Table Tennis Open last November, eight months after making her international debut at the age of 12.
Paralympic 'dream'
The Cardinal Newman Catholic school student's aim is now to compete in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games from August.
“It's everything I dreamed of,” she said. “It would mean a lot to go to Paris because I've only been playing for about two years and I'll only be 14.”
So far, Bayley is the only athlete to qualify for the GB team after winning gold in the men's Class 7 singles at the European Championships in Sheffield last year.
The 36-year-old had to settle for silver in Singapore after being beaten 3-2 by Thailand's Chalermpong Punpoo, 32, in the Class 7 men's singles final.
“I had a slow start in the final and didn't get going until the third set, so I still had a lot to do,” he said.
“The result makes me come back much stronger.”
|
