



A former college football player, once praised for his excellence in the classroom and on the field, was arrested in Utah and charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend in Tennessee, officials said Thursday. The U.S. Marshals Service took 27-year-old Blaise A. Taylor into custody after a grand jury in Nashville indicted him on two counts of murder. according to a Nashville police statement. Taylor is the son from Texas A&M associate head coach Trooper Taylor and had recently joined the College Station staff. Jade Benning died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 6, 2023, her 25th birthday, police said. She had been in the hospital since Feb. 25 when Taylor called 911 and reported Benning was having an allergic reaction, police said. Homicide detectives concluded that Taylor “poisoned Benning without her knowledge during a visit to her Lebanon Pike apartment on” Feb. 25, police said. Benning died, as did her five-month-old fetus, “which Taylor is believed to have fathered,” the police statement said. Taylor moved to Utah after Benning's death. Taylor played defensive back and ran back kicks for four seasons The state of Arkansas. He returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns in a college career marked by academic excellence. Taylor was honored with one National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Award in 2017, for after completing both his bachelor's and master's degrees in less than four years. He had served as a defensive analyst for Utah State from July 1 of last year to March 1 of this year, when he left for another job at Texas A&M, a Utah State spokesman said. “I can confirm that Mr. Taylor has been suspended pending an investigation,” a Texas A&M spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear Friday whether Taylor had hired an attorney or if one had been appointed to represent him. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking situation, including the victim's family and friends, Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko said in a statement Friday evening. It is essential that the courts can deal with this situation with the care and fairness they require. “We would also like to extend our prayers and support to Coach Trooper Taylor, Dr. Evelyn Taylor and their family as they navigate this extremely difficult time,” Elko said.

