Meet the beekeeper who calmed a tennis star at Indian Wells





When Lance Davis got a call to go to Indian Wells Tennis Garden to treat a beehive, he thought it might be in the parking lot, as he had done five days earlier. But this one was different. On Thursday, in the middle of the Stadium 1 court, as world No. 2 player Carlos Alcaraz battled sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev, about 3,500 bees swarmed the field and landed on the spider camera filming the match. Ladies and gentlemen, we are surrounded by bees here, said match referee Mohamed Lahyani, before pausing play for about two hours. Davis, who runs a bee removal company in Palm Desert called Killer Bee Inc., was summoned and weaved through traffic to get to court as quickly as possible, where, without wearing protective equipment, he quickly vacuumed up the thousands of European and African people . honeybees to the wild cheers of the fans. He was only stabbed three times. I high-fived everyone because they high-fived me. It is good to keep the mood pleasant and festive. It worked very well, Davis told The Times. Beekeeper Lance Davis, working without protective equipment, vacuums up a swarm of bees Thursday from the spider camera that normally hangs by cables above the Stadium 1 field in Indian Wells. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) Davis said he never wears protective gear since learning how to properly handle bees. However, he has had some brutal encounters, such as when he was stung about 600 times by an African honey bee swarm in the 1990s. Compared to that, Stadium 1 in Indian Wells was a piece of cake. Wearing sunglasses, a white long-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans, his hair blowing in the wind, Davis fearlessly approached the bee-filled camera. Alcaraz and Zverev were nowhere to be seen, having left the court during the delay. Within minutes, Davis had sucked up most of the bees to save the game. Although a few monkey invaders stuck around and harassed Alcaraz again, causing a second break in the match, Davis was ready to capture them. He was worried, Davis said of the Spaniard. He said: A bee flies in front of my face. I have to be focused on what I'm doing: winning this tournament. I said, Yes, that's a hassle. I put him down. The bees won't be a problem as long as you don't keep your mouth open when you hit the ball, Davis told Alcaraz. Alcaraz was also stabbed once, Davis said. But if it had any impact on his play, it didn't show in the results. Alcaraz won in two sets 6-3. 6-1 to advance to the semi-finals. As for the bees, they are currently in the Davis garage in a cage with live catch. Once the weather warms, Davis plans to take them to his apiary in Thermal where he will release them.

