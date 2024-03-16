Minnesota Hockey: Gophers host Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten semifinal

The Minnesota Golden Gophers knew they would be playing in a Big Ten Semifinal on Saturday afternoon after the final horn of their 3-2 victory over Penn State on Saturday afternoon. They didn't know until Sunday night whether they would make the four-hour bus ride to Madison, Wisconsin to face Wisconsin, or play another home game. Well, thanks to the State of Ohio Buckeyes coming off a 2-1 victory over the #2 seeded Badgers, the Gophers will get to play at least one more game at Mariucci Arena this season. It will be against a familiar enemy for the third season in a row Michigan Glutton goes to Minneapolis for one Big Ten Tournament elimination game. The winner will advance to the Big Ten Championship Game next weekend against one of the #1 overall seeds State of Michiganor the #7 seed Buckeyes trying to make a historic run through the rest of the conference to keep their season alive.

Minnesota played four great periods and one minute of great hockey last weekend to sweep Penn State. The Gophers cruised to a 5-1 win Friday night with a pair of Rhett Pitlick goals and 20 saves from Justen Close. The match on Saturday would be much more interesting.

The Gophers got a pair of goals from Jaxon Nelson, escaped losing Jimmy Snuggerud, who was ejected from the game less than five minutes into the game for a check from behind, killed 5×3 after three minutes, and then went on the heels and waited for mercy for 39 minutes as Penn State fought to keep their season alive. The Gophers would escape when Aaron Huglen tapped in a pass from Brody Lamb with just over a minute left in the game, giving the Gophers a 3-2 win and advancing to this Saturday night. Close kept the Gophers in the game and made a career-high 46 saves.

Michigan hosted the No. 5 seed Our lady in the first round and also earned a two-game sweep. In the opener, the Wolverines came back from a 4-1 deficit and scored a pair of power play goals early in the third period to win 5-4. It was another close game on Saturday, with Notre Dame blowing another 3-1 lead and Michigan getting the game-winner from Gavin Brindley in the third inning for a 4-3 victory.

It is highly likely that Saturday's match will be another offensive explosion. The two teams faced off two weeks ago in the final weekend of the regular season, where the Gophers jumped over the Wolverines and walked away with a 6-2 victory on Friday before falling behind 3-0 in the opening period on Saturday. Pulling close for freshman Nathan Airey and then mounting a frantic comeback in the third period that saw the Gophers claw back again and again to force overtime. The Wolverines would pot the game winner to split the series. The Gophers went 1-0-1 against Michigan in Ann Arbor in November.

Minnesota has an all-time record of 155-135-20 against the Wolverines with an 11-7-2 edge in the postseason. In recent postseason meetings between the teams, Minnesota has a 3-2 lead in four of the last five Big Ten tournaments. This will be the third straight season these teams will meet in a Big Ten Tournament elimination game at 3M Arena in Mariucci. The past two seasons, the game was a week later when they faced each other for the Big Ten Championship. Michigan would win both games 4-3.

Both teams are close to making the NCAA Tournament, with Minnesota still potentially in contention for a No. 1 seed. Michigan sits confidently in 10th place and looks locked into the tournament unless everything goes wrong. Minnesota will likely enter as a No. 2 seed, while the Wolverines will likely enter as a No. 3 seed.

Faceoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network following the completion of the first semifinal featuring No. 7 seed Ohio State and No. 1 seed Michigan State. The two winners will play the highest remaining seed for the Big Ten Championship next Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH BIG TEN HOCKEY SEMIFINALS

#4 Michigan Wolverines @ #3 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Where: 3M Arena in Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: Saturday 8 p.m

TV: Big Ten Network

Current: Fox Sports.com

Radio: 1130 AM/ 103.5 FM/ I Heart Radio app/ Varsity Network App