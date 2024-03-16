Sports
Minnesota Hockey: Gophers host Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten semifinal
The Minnesota Golden Gophers knew they would be playing in a Big Ten Semifinal on Saturday afternoon after the final horn of their 3-2 victory over Penn State on Saturday afternoon. They didn't know until Sunday night whether they would make the four-hour bus ride to Madison, Wisconsin to face Wisconsin, or play another home game. Well, thanks to the State of Ohio Buckeyes coming off a 2-1 victory over the #2 seeded Badgers, the Gophers will get to play at least one more game at Mariucci Arena this season. It will be against a familiar enemy for the third season in a row Michigan Glutton goes to Minneapolis for one Big Ten Tournament elimination game. The winner will advance to the Big Ten Championship Game next weekend against one of the #1 overall seeds State of Michiganor the #7 seed Buckeyes trying to make a historic run through the rest of the conference to keep their season alive.
Minnesota played four great periods and one minute of great hockey last weekend to sweep Penn State. The Gophers cruised to a 5-1 win Friday night with a pair of Rhett Pitlick goals and 20 saves from Justen Close. The match on Saturday would be much more interesting.
The Gophers got a pair of goals from Jaxon Nelson, escaped losing Jimmy Snuggerud, who was ejected from the game less than five minutes into the game for a check from behind, killed 5×3 after three minutes, and then went on the heels and waited for mercy for 39 minutes as Penn State fought to keep their season alive. The Gophers would escape when Aaron Huglen tapped in a pass from Brody Lamb with just over a minute left in the game, giving the Gophers a 3-2 win and advancing to this Saturday night. Close kept the Gophers in the game and made a career-high 46 saves.
Michigan hosted the No. 5 seed Our lady in the first round and also earned a two-game sweep. In the opener, the Wolverines came back from a 4-1 deficit and scored a pair of power play goals early in the third period to win 5-4. It was another close game on Saturday, with Notre Dame blowing another 3-1 lead and Michigan getting the game-winner from Gavin Brindley in the third inning for a 4-3 victory.
It is highly likely that Saturday's match will be another offensive explosion. The two teams faced off two weeks ago in the final weekend of the regular season, where the Gophers jumped over the Wolverines and walked away with a 6-2 victory on Friday before falling behind 3-0 in the opening period on Saturday. Pulling close for freshman Nathan Airey and then mounting a frantic comeback in the third period that saw the Gophers claw back again and again to force overtime. The Wolverines would pot the game winner to split the series. The Gophers went 1-0-1 against Michigan in Ann Arbor in November.
Minnesota has an all-time record of 155-135-20 against the Wolverines with an 11-7-2 edge in the postseason. In recent postseason meetings between the teams, Minnesota has a 3-2 lead in four of the last five Big Ten tournaments. This will be the third straight season these teams will meet in a Big Ten Tournament elimination game at 3M Arena in Mariucci. The past two seasons, the game was a week later when they faced each other for the Big Ten Championship. Michigan would win both games 4-3.
Both teams are close to making the NCAA Tournament, with Minnesota still potentially in contention for a No. 1 seed. Michigan sits confidently in 10th place and looks locked into the tournament unless everything goes wrong. Minnesota will likely enter as a No. 2 seed, while the Wolverines will likely enter as a No. 3 seed.
Faceoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network following the completion of the first semifinal featuring No. 7 seed Ohio State and No. 1 seed Michigan State. The two winners will play the highest remaining seed for the Big Ten Championship next Saturday.
HOW TO WATCH BIG TEN HOCKEY SEMIFINALS
#4 Michigan Wolverines @ #3 Minnesota Golden Gophers
Where: 3M Arena in Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minnesota
When: Saturday 8 p.m
TV: Big Ten Network
Current: Fox Sports.com
Radio: 1130 AM/ 103.5 FM/ I Heart Radio app/ Varsity Network App
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailygopher.com/2024/3/15/24101204/minnesota-gophers-hockey-gophers-host-michigan-wolverines-in-big-ten-semifinal-3m-mariucca-arena
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Minnesota Hockey: Gophers host Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten semifinal
- Dune: Part Two Explores Man's Greatest Fears
- Which Batman actor is the biggest sneakerhead?
- Ministry of Defense and McLaren partner to drive innovation
- New quality combat forces: more than meets the eye
- Randall Park and Ashley Johnson among the actors of an animated series
- Hollywood memorabilia, including many Golden Girls memorabilia, on display at fundraiser for Orchard of Hope – Canon City Daily Record
- Meet the beekeeper who calmed a tennis star at Indian Wells
- This “flattering” Lauren Ralph Lauren dress is on sale at Macy's
- Judge delays Trump's Hush-Money trial in Manhattan until mid-April
- 'Dead By Daylight' actor demands reparations, accuses developer Behavior Interactive of misleading him into 'expressing a stereotype'
- SDSU Student Symposium presents research with an international footprint International affairs