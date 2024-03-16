A big year for Team Alaska Table Tennis, with star athletes shining in Arctic/Inuit Sports





WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) – Alaska has participated in every Arctic Winter Games since the first edition in 1970. Next, the games include 10 sports, including table tennis. Although this event has collected the highest number of medals in several Games since then, table tennis has never really contributed to that medal or ulu count. Until this year. Hannah Cho and Jack Williams display their ulu gold medals in table tennis as the US national anthem plays. (Jordan Rodenberger) Historically, we've always been able to get a medal or two and have some standout performances, but this year we exploded onto the scene and did really well, said Lucas Williams, assistant table tennis coach for Team Alaska, who was at the games participated. in 2006 in Kenai. Williams said the table tennis team won two golds, four silvers and two bronzes this month. It went very well this year. Team Alaska won gold in the older boys' division for the first time ever, while there were also first-place medalists in other events. “I'm shocked, I'm honored to be a coach, it's been an amazing, amazing experience and our kids have made it a total dream,” Williams said. Meanwhile, Arctic Sports, also known as Inuit Games, has strong ties with the state which hosts the World Eskimo Indian Olympics and the Native Youth Olympics every year. That's why Alaskan athletes saw so much success Thursday with a number of ulus collected. These sports include one-foot high kick, two-foot high kick, Alaska high kick, knee jump, sled jump and triple jump, arm pull, airplane, one-handed reach, head pull and knuckle jump. This year, the Arctic Winter Games introduced an open class in Arctic Sports and Dene Games, bringing in well-known Alaskan Traditional Games athletes such as Kyle Worl, a competitor and coach from Juneau, and former Alaska News Source Athletes of the Week Colton Paul and Eden Hopson. For Hopson, who owns the women's swing kick world record at WEIO 2022, it provided another opportunity to shine in the competition, but this time under the guidance of someone who knows her best. “I love having my mom as my coach,” Hopson said. She really knows who I am and how I work, especially when I'm in my head, she knows how to get me out of it, just have fun, put a smile on my face. But she also knows the technique, she knows the game, so when I have someone who knows me and knows the game, I love it. Whether at the top of a high staircase or at the top of a mountain, Team Alaska has often topped the podium with the highest gold and total medal count over five days. Alaska, the 49th state, earned a total of 149 medals at AWG 2024 over 5 days of competition. (Jordan Rodenberger | Arctic Winter Games) Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.

