Florida center Micah Handlogten was stretchered with a broken left leg





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Florida center Micah Handlogten broke his lower left leg in the opening minutes of Sunday's Southeastern Conference Tournament final and was taken off the court on a stretcher. A team spokesperson confirmed the severity of the injury after Handlogten was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further testing. Handlogten had two rebounds in two minutes and was trying to pull down a third when he landed awkwardly on his left foot. He immediately fell down in pain and rolled onto his side, with his hands to his face. The sound of apparent bone breaking could be heard on TV, while blood was immediately visible on the back of his calf. Florida head coach Todd Golden kneels next to center Micah Handlogten (3) after injuring his leg during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn in the Southeastern Conference tournament on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. taken off the field on a stretcher. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) The play continued when Aden Holloway took a pass and finished a layup at the other end for No. 12 Auburn. The game then stopped as trainers rushed outside to tend to Handlogten, and everyone in Bridgestone Arena fell silent. His parents were brought to the court from their seats in the stands. His mother, Danielle, wearing his No. 3 jersey, knelt by his head as her son received treatment on the field with his father, Ben, also nearby. Handlogten's leg was placed in an air cushion before he was placed on a backboard and then lifted onto a stretcher. Teammates came to him when Handlogten was taken off the field. Fellow sophomore Riley Kugel could be seen crying on the Florida bench. The 7-foot-1 Handlogten ranked 11th nationally with an average of 2.3 blocked shots per game at Marshall, where he was a Sun Belt Conference freshman. He transferred to Florida, and the Huntsville, North Carolina, native started 22 of 33 games, including Sunday's tournament final.

