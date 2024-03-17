Women's golf resumes its spring schedule Monday at Nevel Meade Collegiate





The Youngstown State women's golf team resumes its spring schedule on Monday when it begins play in the two-day Nevel Meade Collegiate hosted by Cleveland State at the Nevel Meade Golf Course in Prospect, Ky. The Penguins finish in fourth place at the Howard University Lady Bison Invitational in their second tournament of the spring on March 4-5. YSU has now finished in the top four in six of the seven events it has competed in during the 2023-2024 season. Maddie Smithco placed fifth individually at the Howard University Lady Bison Invitational with a three-round score of 222 (77-72-73), earning her sixth top-10 finish in seven events this season. For her efforts, Smithco was named Horizon League Women's Golfer of the Week on March 7. Lizzie Saur finished tied for 10th with a three-round total of 227 (74-75-78), earning her fifth top-10 finish of the campaign. The Nevel Meade Collegiate tournament field will feature nine other schools, including Bellarmine, Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, Evansville, Indiana State, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, UIC and Western Michigan. The teams will play 18 holes on both Monday and Tuesday in the two-day, 36-hole event. Monday's first round will begin with a shotgun start at 11 a.m., while Tuesday's final round will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The course has a playing surface of approximately 5,953 yards and a par of 72. Live scores are available at Golfstat.com. Head coach Nate Miklos has announced that YSU's lineup will feature Saur, Neeranuch Prajunpanich , Titita Loudtragulngam , Adena Rugola And Danae arugula . In addition, Call Barnett will compete as an individual for the Penguins. Barnett, Loudtragulngam, Prajunpanich and Saur have competed in each of YSU's first seven tournaments this season. Adena Rugola has now participated in six events Danae arugula has participated in three tournaments. Follow @YSUWomensGolf on X and Instagram for the latest news and updates throughout the spring season.

