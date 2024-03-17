Australian players in IPL 2024





Like everything in cricket, Australian players have had a huge impact on the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years and IPL 2024 promises that it will be no different. In fact, it was Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who lifted the IPL trophy for the first time as captain after leading Rajasthan Royals to victory in the T20 cricket matches first season in 2008. Warne's compatriot Shane Watson lifted the first-ever Player of the Series award in the 2008 IPL, while Shaun Marsh was the leading run-scorer of the edition. Australian ace Adam Gilchrist, meanwhile, won the Player of the Series award in the second season after leading the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to the IPL 2009 title. Matthew Hayden, who played for Chennai Super Kings that season, was the leading run-scorer of the edition. The fact that the only three non-Indian captains to win the IPL – Warne (Rajasthan Royals in 2008), Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers in 2009) and David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016) were all Aussies, further cements Australia's reputation players even more so. have had on the competition. David Warner, with 6,397 runs in 17 innings ahead of the IPL 2024 season, is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history among non-Indian recruits. Australian players rightly earn a premium in the IPL and it was on full display at the IPL 2024 auction when Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history after Kolkata Knight Riders acquired the Australian speedsters services for a record-breaking A$4 .43 million (INR 24.75 crores). Earlier in the same auction, Starcs national team colleague Pat Cummins, who led the Australian men's cricket team to the ODI World Cup title in 2023, was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for A$3.67 million (INR 20.50 crore), thus becoming the first player in IPL history to attract a bid of 20 crore plus. A total of 17 Australian players will be part of various teams at the IPL 2024. With each team allowed to sign a maximum of eight foreign players, Aussies alone account for more than 20 percent of the total available foreign quota. Delhi Capitals will have the strongest Australian presence with four players – Jake Fraser-McGurk, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson – in the squad. CSK, on ​​the other hand, is the only team among the ten franchises without any Australian presence. Besides IPL veterans like Warner, Maxwell and Marsh, young Australian talents like McGurk will also look to make their mark in IPL 2024, which starts on March 22. Two Australian cricketers will also captain their respective teams in IPL 2024. While Warner will wear the armband for the Capitals this season, Cummins will get his first taste of captaining a side in a top T20 match when he manages SRH. Australian players in IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians Tim David

Jason Behrendorff Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat titans Matthew Wade

Spencer Johnson Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Cameron Green

Glenn Maxwell Lucknow supergiants Ashton Turner

Marcus Stoinis Punjab kings Capitals of Delhi Jake Fraser-McGurk

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Jhye Richardson

