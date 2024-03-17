Wisconsin women's hockey defeats St. Lawrence to return to Frozen Four

MADISON St. Lawrence coach Chris Wells concluded his post-game press conference Saturday with a statement that so many Wisconsin opponents have found true this season.

You can only hold them off for so long.

The UW women's hockey team leads the nation in scoring, a firepower that ultimately allowed it to break open the NCAA regional finals and score a 4-0 win over St. Lawrence before a crowd of 2,419 at LaBahn Arena.

Box score:Wisconsin 4, St. Lawrence 0

The defending champion Badgers scored three times in the final 20 minutes and advanced to the Frozen Four for the third time in four seasons. It's Wisconsin's 15e journey to the whole. The victory in the meantime was the 700e in program history.

Wisconsin (34-5) will face Colgate in a national semifinal at Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire, on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Clarkson and Ohio State meet in the other semifinal.

They earned it, Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson said. They have put themselves in a position to organize this game. We had a great turnout from our fans, as we have done all season. The nice thing is that we have one more match. I think this is the most exciting part of today's victory. The season continues.

Senior Casey O'Brien's goal 16 seconds into the match proved to be the winner, but it was junior Sarah Wozniewicz's score at 4 minutes, 24 seconds of the final period that opened the floodgates.

Wisconsin pushed ahead by three goals in the final twenty minutes and saw another wiped off the scoreboard due to goaltender interference.

Sophomore Laila Edwards put away UW's final goals, her 19e and 20e of the season, to conclude a match that was much closer than the final indicates.

“It was a perfect game for us,” said Wells, whose team finished 28-11. “We pretty much said it was 45 versus 25, 23 shots on net (goalkeeper), Emma (Nordstrom) is going to make some big stops and we're going to have some great chances and that's exactly how the game went and some missed we netted the net and hit the post. If we came out on top, that's exactly how the match was supposed to go. I couldn't have been more proud.”

Sarah Wozniewicz gives Wisconsin a two-goal lead

Edwards finished with two goals, one assist and a team-high seven shots for the Badgers. O'Brien had one goal, one assist and six shots. Sophomore Kirsten Simms (three assists) and freshman Laney Potter (two assists) also had multi-point games for UW.

After an evenly played first period, Wisconsin outscored St. Lawrence 21-7 in the second period, but it wasn't until Wozniewicz's goal that the Badgers got some much-needed breathing room.

That goal led to two more over the next six minutes, both from Edwards.

I think we had a little bit of trouble getting in front of the goalie in the first and second periods,” O'Brien said. “I think we got the puck to the net, but there was no one for the dirty goals, so I think it was just a matter of time before we started clicking and producing.

I think Woz's goal gave us the jump we needed to score a few more.

On the other side of the ice, freshman Ava McNaughton performed like a veteran. She recorded 25 saves en route to her fifth shutout of the season.

She played more than forty minutes with only a one-goal lead.

It was nice to score early, but they put so much pressure on her in the first and also the second, O'Brien said. Without her sitting on her head, we might not be as victorious as we are now.”

Wisconsin needs just 16 seconds to score

It was the Badgers' front-foot pressure that led to their first goal. After losing the opening faceoff, Edwards was able to knock the puck away before the Saints reached the neutral zone. Simms turned to O'Brien.

If Casey is alone with the other goalie, it's not good for the other team, Edwards said.

It wasn't. One shot was all Wisconsin needed to take a 1-0 lead, but St. Lawrence quickly came back and hit a shot off the post in the ensuing minutes.

The Saints' game plan was to combat Wisconsin's skill with physical play. It worked, but only for a while. Wozniewicz tipped in freshman Laney Potter's shot early in the third period, giving the Badgers all the spark they needed.

Next stop New Hampshire.

We did not take this moment for granted. We did not take this opponent lightly, Edwards said. We came in with a mentality of trying to continue a legacy here, make another Frozen Four, make another national championship. I thought we did a great job doing the little things that lead to championships. We executed and we were rewarded.