Michigan hockey handles Minnesota 2-1 in a Big Ten semifinal





Michigan hockey appears to have saved its best for the postseason. The Wolverines dominated play for most of the match, beating Minnesota 2-1 in a Big Ten semifinal Saturday night in Minneapolis. It marks the third year in a row that UM has prevailed over the Golden Gophers on their home ice, the last two being for Big Ten championships. This one sends the Wolverines to Michigan State to play the No. 1 seed Spartans, winners over Ohio State, for the Big Ten title next Saturday in East Lansing. It also puts the Wolverines at 100 percent to make the NCAA tournament according to College Hockey News' pairwise forecaster. Minnesota was buzzing early, testing goalie Jake Barczewski in the first few minutes before Michigan ran into foul trouble. When they did, the Wolverines took control and played one of their best games of the season, controlling the puck and barely giving the Golden Gophers any room to move. Minnesota even outscored UM 10-7 in the first period, but Michigan had the better chances and scored the only goal of the period. Kienan Draper picked up a careless rebound given up by Gophers goalie Justen Close and put it between his pads just 3:12 into the game to give UM the 1-0 lead. The Wolverines dominated faceoffs in the period 14-6 on their way to a commanding 36-20 advantage for the match. We played winning hockey, coach from Michigan Brandon Naurato told reporters. It's a tough place to play against a really good team and a really good staff. We were just getting pucks behind them while they were playing the right way. We didn't beat ourselves, just champion hockey. UM took complete control in the second period and owned the Gophers from start to finish. They defeated them 17-5 and spent much of the period in Minnesota. But it was a breakaway that led to the second goal. Marshall Warren beat a streaking Gavin Brindley over the red line, breaking in on the right side and snapping a vicious wrist shot over Close's right shoulder into the top left corner of the net to make it 2-0 with just 1:24 left in the second. period of time. Just (a) groundbreaking game, said Naurato. There's really nothing going on, he gets a rush chance, quick play in the neutral zone and he buries it. That's what guys like Gavin do. Barczewski, meanwhile, handled everything thrown at him until 1:29 remained in the game. Jimmy Snuggerud hit him over the left shoulder with the extra attacker on the ice to make things interesting, but that would be it. Michigan played excellently the rest of the way and once again secured a ticket to the finals. Draper made the first start of the game, with Brindley No. 2. Barczewski stopped 23 of 24 shots in the win.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-wolverines/news/michigan-hockey-handles-minnesota-2-1-in-a-big-ten-semifinal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos