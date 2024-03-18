Courthouse closes for three-month renovation – Brighton and Hove News





Hove Crown Court will be closed for three months for renovations involving replacing the roof and installing solar panels. The 12-week work program includes the installation of a new air conditioning system in the 50-year-old building. The Ministry of Justice said: Hove Crown Court will close for 12 weeks to allow important planned maintenance work to take place, including a new roof and air conditioning. During the closure period, cases are handled at local alternative locations. An additional courtroom has been set aside for crown cases in the building that houses the Brighton Magistrates Court in Edward Street. All four courtrooms at Lewes Crown Court will also be in use, as well as two courtrooms at Chichester Crown Court. The courthouse in Chichester was closed but reopened as a nightingale court during the coronavirus pandemic as the backlog of cases grew. The Ministry of Justice said none of the work at Hove was related to reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), which has led to some other buildings being declared unsafe. The ministry added: It has been decided to close the site completely to reduce disruption to court users and the duration of the closure period. Planned work includes a roof replacement and improvements to the building's air conditioning and electrical systems. The boiler, heating system and air conditioning have become increasingly unreliable, sometimes preventing juries from being seated. This has increased the delays that the courts have faced in recent years. The Covid pandemic restrictions in 2020 and 2021 and the lawyers' strike in 2022 played a bigger role in widening the backlog widely attributed to years of underinvestment. Legal aid has been cut and courts have been closed, while other courts did not always have enough judges, lawyers and other staff to function effectively. The courthouse, on Lansdowne Road, originally opened in the early 1970s as Hove Magistrates Court, with four courtrooms, and recently became a Crown Court. The magistrates previously sat in Hove's old town hall, which was demolished after a devastating fire in 1966. The new town hall was officially opened in 1974. The new courthouse, also known as the Hove Trial Centre, was completed in 1972 and officially opened in 1973 by the Lord Chancellor, Quintin Hogg, also known as Lord Hailsham.

