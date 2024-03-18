



If anyone had any doubts as to whether or not that was the case You are the cats is the real deal, that should no longer exist. The 17 year old ICC u19 World Cup Player of the Tournament took a big step forward in just his fourth match for the Central Gauteng Lions in this format when he was entrusted to bowl the super against Western Province. The student of St Stithians College in Johannesburg he only had to defend ten runs in the super, which he did successfully to help his side secure victory. Mapaka made his CSA T20 Challenge debut for the Lions against Boland earlier this month. The match against Western Province was only his fourth. He previously represented the South African U19 side in Division 2 of the competition. The youngsters won the competition in 2022 with Maphaka in their midst. In his debut match against Boland, he took three wickets at the cost of just 22 runs in his four allotted overs. He also boasted some good bowling figures in his second match against North West on 2/11. In his third match against the Titans (1/37) he took on his former Saints and SA u19 teammate Lhuan-Dr Pretorius (9). However, he did not pick up his friend's wicket. This was Pretorius' debut for both the Titans and in the league. Pretorius was forced to look for a school in Pretoria to finish his school career after signing a contract with the Titans to continue his career after matriculating. The Central Gauteng Lions informed him that he is not eligible for selection for their squad Khaya Majola week side at the end of this season. Pretorius found a house in Cornwall Hill College after initially trying to move to Affies, where his younger brother, Vihan Pretorius, practices his profession. The fact that his entire high school career at Saints was in English made the transition to Affies difficult. Cornwall Hill College is a perfect fit as it is the Protea captain here Aiden Markram played before moving to Pretoria Boys' High. At Cornwall Hill College, Pretorius will also receive excellent support from the Director of Cricket, Malan Morkel. Maphaka is the third South African to be named ICC U19 World Cup Player of the Tournament, after Markram (2014) and Dewald Brevis (2022). Hannes Nienaber reported on school rugby in South Africa for eleven years for Volksblad, Beeld and Rapport. He also created the largest school rugby website in South Africa – School of Rugby – in 2007. This eventually morphed into Supersport Schools Plus. He still milks cows occasionally.

