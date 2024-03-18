How DJ Uiagalelei, FSU football QB, picks up where Jordan Travis left off

Florida State football opens spring training this week with all eyes on the quarterbacks.

The Seminoles must replace record-breaking Jordan Travis, whose talent, charisma and leadership helped bring the program back to national prominence.

FSU coach Mike Norvell identified his top targets in the transfer portal and signed veteran DJ Uiagalelei from Oregon State.

Uiagalelei is the frontrunner to win the starting job, while Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek are expected to battle for the backup role.

The Seminoles lost Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss) and AJ Duffy (San Diego State) to the transfer portal.

Can Uiagalelei pick up where Travis left off?

Uiagalelei and Washington State's Cam Ward were FSU's top two quarterback targets in the transfer portal this season.

The program was very public about its attempt to bring the two in for visits that ultimately led to Rodemaker's transfer from FSU to Southern Miss.

The Seminoles finally landed on the Uiagalelei on New Year's Day.

He completed 180 of 315 passes (57%) for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading the Beavers to an 8–5 record. They lost 40-8 to Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl.

Uiagalelei also has a 2-0 record against FSU while playing three seasons at Clemson from 2020 to 2022.

The biggest concern is his completion percentage, which has hovered around the high 50% and low 60% range.

The targets Uiagalelei will target this season will be interesting as the Seminoles no longer have their power duo of Jonny Wilson and Keon Coleman at wide receiver.

Senior Ketron Poitier and Alabama transfer Malik Benson are the two likely players to start at the wideout positions and it will be an adjustment for those three to play together.

Last season they all played on different teams.

Uiagalelei fills the void of a veteran presence in the backfield, and several quarterbacks have spoken about how they have enjoyed his leadership.

However, Uiagalelei's passing efficiency will be huge if the Seminoles offense wants to continue chugging along the same path as last season.

More consistency for Glenn this fall

It's safe to say that Glenn's freshman season was nowhere near what he expected.

After the Travis injury, he was immediately moved to the backup position and was there for one game. He started in the ACC Championship after Rodemaker suffered a concussion and was still undergoing protocol.

Rodemaker was scheduled to start in the Orange Bowl, but he would unexpectedly enter the transfer portal on Christmas Day, prompting the Seminoles to call up Glenn again to start another big game.

He performed like most freshmen would in the situations he was put in. He threw for 229 yards (19 of 51 passing) and two interceptions and rushed for one touchdown.

Glenn was thrown into the fire, but that could benefit himself and give the quarterback more depth than last season.

During the Tour of Duty it was clear that Glenn had grown his frame and built a lot more muscle. He doesn't look like a freshman anymore, he looks like a college quarterback.

If everyone stays healthy, this could be a huge year for Glenn as he really embraces the backup role, learning directly under a veteran quarterback like Uiagalelei and being more than ready to step into a starting role in 2025.

Kromenhoek will probably settle into the third-rate role

Krumenhoek will likely be in the same position as Glenn was last season at third string.

He was a four-star prospect out of Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia, and passed for 3,136 yards and 31 touchdowns in his senior season.

Komenhoek flew under the radar for a while before reaching the finals of the Elite 11 quarterback competition. At that point, his recruitment exploded, ranked as 247Sports' third-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024.

He's a young quarterback with a lot of potential at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, but like Glenn last season, he'll still have to adjust to the college game and the pace.

Kromenhoek will likely see playing time in games against Charleston Southern and others where FSU is heavily favored or much higher.

Unless there are a ton of injuries and transfers like last season, we won't see much of Dylan McNamara, Michael Grant and Trever Jackson.

Jackson was a late addition to the quarterback room.

McNamara came closest to getting playing time last season, serving as a backup in the Orange Bowl.

FSU football spring practice schedule

March 19

21 March

March 23

March 26

March 28 (scrimmage)

April 2

April 4

6 April

April 9

11 April

12 April

April 16

April 18

April 20 (Spring Showcase)

April 21

