Vazquez takes victory over Lamar in women's tennis





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team won its final non-conference match of the season as a sophomore on Sunday Yaiza Vazquez earned a 4-2 victory over the Lamar Cardinals at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. UTRGV (8-6) jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a good battle in doubles. Lamar (7-6) won the first match and earned a quick victory at No. 3, while the Vaqueros trailed on Court One and were tied on Court Two. The number 2 senior duo Leah Karren and Vazquez stringed together three straight games to go from even to 5-2. Lamar fought off match point with a two-point win, but the Vaqueros came right back to take the lead in the next game and Karren hit a ball on net to secure the 6-3 win, giving the duo their second consecutive victory in the match. second flight. Graduated student Isabelle Bahr and junior Marjorie Souza showed their mettle in the top flight to secure the doubles point for the Vaqueros. They fell behind 1-3, but used big serves and solid court coverage to hold their ground during the final stages of a thrilling match, and chased victory, 6-3. The Vaqueros dominated the top four courts to open the singles session, quickly taking the first sets with minimal games lost. UTRGV extended its lead to 3-0 with direct victories on the first and second courts, while Souza and Karren completed undefeated weekends. Souza came off the field first and took her fourth victory in a row. She set the tone early in the No. 1 singles match and never took her foot off the gas pedal en route to a 6-1, 6-0 win. Karren followed with a determined effort at No. 2, using her athleticism to earn a 6-2, 6-1 win. The Cardinals narrowed their deficit with victories in the fifth and sixth fields. Vazquez rolled to win the first set of the No. 4 match 6–2 and took an early lead in the second. LamarsElena Rubioshowed a good fight as her team tried to extend the match, but Vazquez used her strength to keep Rubio off balance and finish the job with a 6-4 set win. Vazquez has now won four straight matches and six of her last seven matches. UTRGV opens its Western Athletic Conference (WAC) schedule Friday at 10 a.m. with a home match against Tarleton State at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. Bahr and Karren will be recognized prior to the Senior Day game and the first 100 fans will receive free Support Women's Sports t-shirts. Admission is free and the community is cordially invited to attend. Full results

Doubles (3, 1, 2) 1. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Leah Kuruvilla/Megan Do (LU) 6-3

2. Leah Karren / Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) final Saloni Tamang/Natalia Turczuk (LU) 6-3

3. Valentina Urraco / Crystal Dule (LU) final Crystal Dule / Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-0 Singles (1, 2, 5, 6, 4) 1. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Leah Kuruvilla (LU) 6-1, 6-0

2. Leah Karren (UTRGV) final Marika Mueller (LU) 6-2, 6-1

3. Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) vs. Megan Do (LU) 6-0, 4-6, inc.

4. Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) final Elena Rubio (LU) 6-2, 6-4

5. Natalia Turczuk (LU) def. Crystal Dule (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-0

6. Nouray Metwally (LU) def. Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-0

