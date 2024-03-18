Sports
Hanover High boys hockey loses to DS/Weston in the MIAA Division 4 finals
BOSTON It's tradition for the Hanover High boys hockey team.
The bleach blonde hair and playing at TD Garden in a state championship after a pep talk from legendary former coach Jim Sylvia.
Sunday's result wasn't the desired one, a 5-1 loss to Dover-Sherborn/Weston in the Division 4 state championship, but it ended an unexpected run, even for the storied program.
That marked the program's 10th appearance in the state finals (the first was in 1997).
This year's team wasn't a juggernaut like some of those of old. Hanover was just 11-9 in the regular season and earned the No. 6 seed in Div. 4. The Hawks have suffered six multi-goal losses this season, including lopsided losses to Marshfield (8-0), Scituate (5-0) and Duxbury (6-1).
“I think it's definitely huge that we were able to get here,” Hanover senior captain Matt Reynolds said. A lot of people really doubted us, but it was a great thing that we were able to join forces and really continue that tradition.
Hanover's run to the state finals included dispatching defending champion and rival Norwell in the quarterfinals and a double-overtime win over Stoneham in the semifinals thanks to sophomore winner Cam Melones.
More:LIVE: Duxbury vs. Updates Falmouth girls hockey in the MIAA Division 2 state championship
In January and February we were still trying to figure things out, Hanover coach Jonny Abban said. We took a big step at the end of February to March. There were only two teams left to lace up their skates in Division 4 and we were one of them.
All four lines started clicking at the same time, Hanover senior Bill Radzik said. During the season we had one or two lines here and there that clicked, but during the playoffs all four lines clicked pretty consistently.
How it happened
Sunday's game unraveled for the Hawks late in the second period. The Raiders scored four goals in less than four minutes of playing time to turn a 1-1 draw into a 5-1 deficit.
In the final minute of the second period, the Raiders scored two goals sixteen seconds apart.
Hunter Hourihan put DS/Weston ahead with 47 seconds left in the period when his shot was deflected by a Hanover player's stick in front of the net and fluttered over the head of goalkeeper Thomas Perkins. Christos Rogaris added a rebound to cut the lead to 3-1 with 31 seconds left.
Max Niit's second goal of the match was followed 15 seconds later by a Max Patenaude goal, giving DS/Weston a 5-1 lead with 12:31 remaining in regulation.
Cam Scott gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first period. Joe Galvin made a pass to Scott in the slot, Scott made a move between two defenders before placing a wrist shot under the glove of Dover-Sherborn/Weston goalkeeper Andrew Goldstein.
Senior farewell
The Hawks will graduate eight seniors. Those seniors helped Hanover win the Div. 3 state title in 2022. Radzik, Reynolds, Mehki Bryan and John McDonald were all senior captains.
More:Denied at the Finish: NDA-Hingham hockey loses in 3rd OT to St. Marys
Lots of laughs, they kept me on my toes all year, Abban said of his senior class. They are sweet children and I will miss them. I will definitely miss their personalities.
I saw them come in as freshmen, (they were) awkward, not knowing where they fit in and trying to figure things out, and now they're leaving now as men. To me that's what it's all about.
Bright future
Those eight seniors leave big skates to fill, but this Hawks team was full of underclassmen contributors. Eight sophomores and seven freshmen were on the roster.
The future definitely looks bright, Reynolds said. I see a lot of underclassmen where I see potential in them, I see them coming back here in a year or two.
