The rally in the ninth inning falls just short for Charlotte





Next game: vs. Davidson 19-3-2024 | 6:05 PM March 19 (Tue) / 6:05 PM vs Davidson History CHARLOTTE, NC A ninth-inning rally fell just short with the tying run at the plate in Charlotte Baseball's 7-5 loss to UNCW in the final game of the series between the two on Sunday afternoon (March 17) at Hayes Stadium. Juan Correa led the ninth for the Niners (10-10) with a solo home run and Bianchina too drew a walk to plate the tying run, but the next three batters got out and stopped the rally. Brandon Stahlman led Charlotte's bats with three hits in the game for his team-best third three-hit game and sixth multi-hit game overall this year, while driving in one of CLT's five runs. Thad Ector And Johnny Sutryk joined Correa and Stahlman with one RBI each Noah fear , René Lastres and Bianchina all had a hit. There were plentiful strikeouts on both sides, with 31 combined punchouts in the match. Charlotte threw seventeen for the team's fourteenth game with double-digit strikeouts and six with 15+. UNCW (11-9) struck out Charlotte 14 times for 31 combined strikeouts – the second-most combined strikeouts in a single game in program history, behind the 33 combined Ks from Friday night's game at Old Dominion. The 17 strikeouts came from three CLT arms, led by Tony Rossi with a career-high eight punchouts in four innings on the season. AJ Wilson tied his season high with three innings for Rossi, striking out six Ryan Degges fanned three over the last two frames. HOW IT HAPPENED UNCW scored four in the first frame and chased starting pitcher Cameron Hansen of the game before an out was recorded, setting up Wilson's three-inning outing – his league-leading 13th appearance of the season. Charlotte answered with one in the bottom half of the first with Stahlman's first goal of the game. Stahlman singled to left field with Ector on first after working a walk, and UNCW's left fielder booted the ball, allowing Ector to score from first base and Stahlman to be safe at second base after the single and the mistake. It remained a 4-1 game until the fifth inning, when both teams scored. UNCW brought one home with an RBI triple into the right-field corner, then the Niners responded with two in the bottom half to make it a two-run game. Ector brought home Correa from second with a single to right field, then Stahlman put one into the gap in right, scoring Bianchina. The Seahawks scored one run in each of the seventh and eighth innings and CLT got one of the two back in the eighth with a double by Sutryk. He laced one over the head of the UNCW third baseman, who jumped and put a glove on it. The ball shot away from him and toward the wall, allowing Sutryk to slide into second with the double and Furcht to score. After a 1-2-3 inning by Degges in the top of the ninth, Correa led the home half with his solo blast to center field for his third home run of the season. Bianchina then walked on four pitches to plate the tying run, with no one out other than a pair of strikeouts and a grounder, halting Charlotte's rally short. NEXT ONE Charlotte has a pair of midweek games on the calendar this week, starting with Tuesday night (March 19) against Davidson at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM and can be seen live on the Cannon Ballers YouTube channel.

