CBS Sports Names Clemsons Key Player for the 2024 College Football Season





Clemson is assured of his return for the 2024 season. While they have lost a star in their backfield in Will Shipley, who is headed to the NFL, one star remains. Phil Mafah is one of the best backs in the country and has a lot of potential for the coming season. According to CBS Sportshe is the Tigers' most important player this season. Mafah is certainly not a one-to-one comparison to outgoing running back Will Shipley. Clemson will likely need a committee to replace Shipley, who made an impact out of the backfield, as a kick returner and as a receiver. He was single-handedly Clemson's most dynamic offensive option, and he will be sorely missed. But with issues surrounding the offense, Mafah should emerge as a steady hand. He hasn't missed a game in two years and ran a lot last season, while Shipley battled injuries and rushed for 965 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2023, Mafah took a big step, recording career highs in rushing attempts (179), rushing yards (965), rushing touchdowns (13), receptions (21) and receiving yards (108) in 506 snaps over 13 games. (five starts). Mafah didn't get a full workload until Clemson lost to NC State, but that's when we really saw the breakout. Over the final six games of the season, Mafah ran for 610 yards and nine touchdowns. When Mafah took the reins, he became a force for this offense. His real breakthrough came in Clemson's 31-23 upset win over Notre Dame, in which he grabbed 36 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns. A real workhorse performance. If Clemson's offense wants to return to its former glory, Mafah will have to play at an elite level. The story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

