Iga Swiatek celebrated by tennis fans after winning the Indian Wells final against Maria Sakkari | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors

Iga Witek remains at the top of the women's tennis world.
The No. 1 player added another trophy to her shelf on Sunday with her 6-4, 6-0 victory over Maria Sakkari at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.
BNP Paribas opened @BNPARIBASOPEN
UNSTOPPABLE @iga_swiatek is the women's singles champion for the second time!#IndianWells | #Tennisparadise pic.twitter.com/Z1cVadynBu
The tennis letter @The Tennis Letter
Swiatek d. Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-0
Another day, another title for Iga without dropping a set.
11 consecutive sets.
She didn't drop more than four games in any set she played the entire tournament.
19th career title
8th WTA 1000 title
2nd Indian Wells title
Cheeky.
pic.twitter.com/ZYyQKlUzBF
This was Witek's 19th career title, eighth WTA 1000 title and her second win at Indian Wells. She did not lose a single set in the tournament, with the sweep in the second set marking the fourth time she has knocked out an opponent in the tournament.
She has been at number 1 since November 6, 2023 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The victory improved her file to 19-2 during the 2024 season.
Fans, including the legendary Billie Jean King, took to social media to praise her performance.
Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing
congratulations for @iga_swiatek on her second career victory #Tennisparadise! https://t.co/lltmjEl2EX
what @WTA
Collect them, Iga!
That's 8 WTA 1000 titles in the trophy cabinet for number 1 in the world @iga_swiatek #Tennisparadise pic.twitter.com/FjykezwmTA
BNP Paribas opened @BNPARIBASOPEN
Iga's bakery is sold out @iga_swiatek | #IndianWells | #Tennisparadise pic.twitter.com/Kg1QWSiReV
The tennis letter @The Tennis Letter
Iga Swiatek becomes the tenth woman in history to win two Indian Wells singles titles.
More history, more Iga. pic.twitter.com/Dlc4hy7Cwq
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
I'm going #Swiatek dominates in the desert
Not even a tiebreaker is necessary pic.twitter.com/0dsVkBYI8x
SHORT @nihitsachdeva28
Another ruthless performance from world number 1 Iga Swiatek (@iga_swiatek) while they are the #IndianWells title with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Maria Sakkari in one hour and 8 minutes
Swiatek now has 8 WTA 1000 titles#Tennisparadisepic.twitter.com/9jntOyas6e
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
Iga Swiatek reminds everyone why she's still No. 1: sweeps the last 8 games of the #BNPParibasOpen final to beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0
Swiatek wins her second Indian Wells title and is now a remarkable 19-4 in tour singles finals
Big year ahead#Getty pic.twitter.com/d5yYgjXlIQ
Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis
World No. 1 for over 100 weeks, currently with over 10,000 points, 19 titles from 23 finals played, 4 Majors, 8 WTA 1000s, 85 career bagels and she's not even 23 years old yet.
Iga Swiatek is already an absolute winner. No doubt. pic.twitter.com/QsgWmjs2hM
The 22-year-old already has quite a list of achievements in her young career, but she still has a number of goals to achieve.
She has won the French Open three times and the US Open once, but Wimbledon and the Australian Open are still unclaimed by her. She is too looking Olympic Gold in Paris, so the 2024 season should provide her with many more opportunities to showcase her talent.
She is expected to play in the Miami Open and will hopefully add to her trophy case. That tournament starts on March 22.
