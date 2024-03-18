Black bears claim border fight, head to Boston





Next game: vs. Boston University 22-3-2024 | 7:30 PM NESN | ESPN+ 92.9FM | 100.5 FM March. 22 (Fri) / 7.30 pm vs Boston University History ORONO, Maine The #8 University of Maine men's hockey team topped #17 New Hampshire 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Tournament on Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at Alfond Arena. With the win, the Black Bears advance to the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament for the first time since 2011-12. Maine will face Boston University on Friday, March 22 at 7:30 PM at TD Garden. After a scoreless first period, the Black Bears scored three goals in the second period. Maine then added two goals in the third period for the 5-0 final. #8 Maine 5, #17 New Hampshire 0 March 16, 2024 | Orono, Maine

Alfond Arena

Quarterfinals of the Hockey East tournament

COMMENTS Maine had a 25-18 edge in shots on goal.

The Black Bears went 2-for-5 on the power play, while UNH went 0-for-1.

Albin Boija made 18 saves and went 10-5-1 on the year and is now 1-0 in the Hockey East Tournament.

Boija's shutout was the first for Maine in the Hockey East Tournament since 2014 (a 2-0 win against Merrimack in the opening round) … it was Boija's second of the season.

Maine is now 72-64-13 in the all-time series against UNH, including a mark of 3-3-2 under head coach Ben Barr … the Black Bears are 8-2 all-time against the Wildcats in the Hockey East Tournament, including a 5-0 mark in the quarterfinals.

Maine advances to its first Hockey East Tournament semifinal since 2011-12 and the program's 21st overall.

The Black Bears achieve thirteen wins in one season at the Alfond Arena for the first time since 2013/2014.

Bradley Nadeau He finished with four points on two goals and two assists. It was his second four-point game of the year and eleventh multi-point game of the year.

Jos Nadeau scored four points on two goals and two assists. It was his 16th multi-point game of the year.

Jos Nadeau And Bradley Nadeau both have 45 points on the year, giving Maine someone with 45 points for the first time since 2011-12 (three players).

Nolan Renwick recorded a career-high three assists and tied his career-high in points with three. RECORDS Maine: 10-23-2

New Hampshire: 20-15-1 NEXT ONE Maine will play Boston University in the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament on Friday, March 22, at TD Garden in Boston.

