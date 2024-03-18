Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted watching the women's tennis final at the BNP Paribas Open





Celebrities are often spotted on the grounds of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during the BNP Paribas Open, but one of the world's biggest stars was at the final on Sunday. Zendaya, the actress who stars in the current biggest movie “Dune: Part Two” and the hit television show “Euphoria,” enjoyed the action on Sunday with boyfriend Tom Holland, an actor in his own right best known for his role as Spider- Man. man. The two took part in the women's final between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari, which Swiatek won 6-4, 6-0 in a box suite at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. More: Swiatek wins second desert titleIga Swiatek makes it look easy as she beats Maria Sakkari for her second BNP Paribas Open title They announced Zendaya's presence late in the women's final, saying they had to make sure they saw her upcoming tennis movie “Challengers.” In that film, Zendaya plays a former tennis prodigy turned coach. According to Swiatek, she had the opportunity to meet Zendaya after her win. “I'm already used to all this craziness after the game,” Swiatek said. “Sure, meeting Zendaya was crazy, but on the other hand, she's a human being like all of us. So I was just happy that she enjoys tennis and that she has a tennis-themed movie coming out. So that should be very exciting. She can practice with me anytime if she wants. But it was definitely fun and she's a really great person. I feel pretty privileged to be in this place where I can meet people like this.” There was an hour between the women's final and the men's final, and when it was announced that Zendaya and Holland were in attendance, fans began interacting with them during the break. Fans of theirs would throw tennis balls and hats at them, which they would catch, sign and throw back. This went on for about 15 minutes before they finally had to stop and return to their seats. She and Holland stayed and watched the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Other celebrities spotted in the crowd during this tournament include Charlize Theron, Will Ferrell, Michelle Wie, Elisabeth Shue and Bill Gates. They are all frequent visitors to the event. Katharine McPhee sang the national anthem before Sunday's first game.

