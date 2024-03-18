Sports
Atlantic Hockey Championship Tickets go on sale Monday
ROCHESTER, NY Tickets for next Saturday's Atlantic Hockey Championship game go on sale Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m.
SEASON TICKET HOLDERS
Season ticket holders have until noon on Friday (March 22) to guarantee their seat by going online at www.rittickets.com or by calling the Gene Polisseni Center box office at 585-475-4121.
SINGLE GAME PURCHASE
Fans can purchase tickets online at www.rittickets.com or by calling the Gene Polisseni Center box office at 585-475-4121 beginning Monday (March 23) at 10 a.m.
FREE STUDENT TICKETS
The RIT Athletic Department has purchased 250 student tickets that will be given away for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will be available at the Gene Polisseni Center box office beginning Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. with proper RIT identification.
GAME TIME/DOORS
Top-seeded RIT will host Holy Cross of AIC this Saturday (March 23) in a showdown at 7:05 p.m., with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament. The doors open at 5:30 PM
MORE INFORMATION
Stay tuned to ritathletics.com and @RITAthetics on X, or download the RIT Athletics app to get the latest information delivered straight to your mobile device.
ATLANTIC HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Saturday, March 23 Gene Polisseni Center Rochester, NY
Faceoff – 7:05 PM
Doors open – 5:30 PM
Club level tickets
Includes lounge access, free buffet and cash bar.
Adults – $42
RIT Faculty/Staff/Alumni/Student – $38 (limit of four tickets per valid ID)
Youth (12 years and under) – $30
Reserved seat tickets
Adults – $15
RIT faculty/staff/alumni – $13 (limit of four tickets per valid ID)
Youth (12 years and under) – $8
RIT Student – $5 (limit of four tickets per valid ID)
General admission tickets
Adults – $12
RIT faculty/staff/alumni – $10 (limit of four tickets per valid ID)
Youth (12 years and under) – $6
RIT Students – $5 (limit of four tickets per valid ID)
REMARK: All ticket options are subject to availability.
|
Sources
2/ https://ritathletics.com/news/2024/3/17/mens-hockey-atlantic-hockey-championship-tickets-on-sale-monday.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Atlantic Hockey Championship Tickets go on sale Monday
- Anne Hathaway Steals the Show at SXSW Film Premiere in Sparkling Mini Dress
- 1 Legendary Hollywood Actor Played the Same Character 3 Times in 7 Years (And It Helped Define Their Legacy)
- Narendra Modi: PM Modi says Congress and Jagan are same in 'use and throw away' policy | Vijayawada News
- Is Cillian Murphy in New Zealand? Oscar winner reportedly spotted at Auckland restaurant while son was filming
- Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted watching the women's tennis final at the BNP Paribas Open
- Virginia Tech falls in a closely contested game to No. 39 Louisville, 4-3
- Sensational new sale makes Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cheaper than ever
- A family found centuries-old Japanese art stolen during World War II in their attic
- Gene Wilder's Widow Remembers Actor's Sweet Last Words in New Documentary
- Improved use of Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets on Samsung tablets
- Geopolitical battle between India and China intensifies in the Indian Ocean