Sports
Ser Lin Qian Finishes Second in WTT Youth Star Contender, Latest Team Singapore News
It's understandable that everyone would feel intimidated going up against a promising Chinese table tennis player.
But on the advice of her coach Jing Junhong, who reminded her that they are not unbeatable, Singapore's Ser Lin Qian knocked out three Chinese players before finishing second in the under-19 girls' singles at the US$15,000 WTT Youth ( S$20,000). Star Contender on March 17.
The 17-year-old, who earned US$800 for her efforts at the OCBC Arena, told The Straits Times: My coach told me to treat them like any other opponent and not consider them unbeatable because they were from China. That struck me and I became more and more daring on the track.
She had defeated U-19 girls' singles world No. 5 Xu Yi 3-1 (11-13, 12-10, 12-10, 11-6) in the round of 16 before beating 19th seed Zong Geman 3- 0 (11-3, 11-9, 11-9) in the quarter-finals.
The 2022 Singapore Sportsgirl of the Year, ranked 141st, then rallied for a rousing 3-2 (7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6) victory over Zhang Xiangyu (62nd) in the semi-finals. -finals.
However, Lin Qian lost 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 12-10) in the final against another Chinese, Qin Yuxuan. She had also fallen to world number 10 in the group stage in consecutive matches.
The first-year Ngee Ann Polytechnic business student had previously won the WTT Youth Contender under-15, under-17 and under-19 titles in Europe and was an under-15 bronze medalist at the 2021 World Youth Championships.
She said: I played very well in every match, I thought about every ball, executed what I could, and I am very happy with this result.
It may seem scary to have a target on my back right now, but this is what makes sports interesting and competitive.
They will certainly analyze my strengths and weaknesses, but this motivates me to train more to cover up my weaknesses and this is a challenge I really enjoy.
Meanwhile, the final day of the $1.5 million Singapore Smash main event featured all-China finals.
In Mandarin, wang means the monarch, and on March 17, Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu reigned supreme as they claimed the men's and women's singles titles respectively. They each earned $60,000 for their wins.
World No. 3 Wang Manyu has often lived in the shadows of the higher-ranked and more popular Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng.
But with undeniable talent and sheer grit, she seized her chance as a reserve for the Tokyo Olympics to claim women's team gold after replacing Liu Shiwen in 2021, before becoming women's singles world champion that year.
It was the same storyline here as she went from strength to strength to beat world number 4 Wang Yidi 4-1 (11-8, 11-5, 11-4, 7-11, 11-1) and give her Paris . Its selection ambitions for the Olympic Games are set to get a huge boost as it looks set to supplant Chen as world number 2.
The 25-year-old, who also won the women's doubles final with Chen, said: This singles title is one that I coveted, and I am very happy to finally have it in my hands.
I had to overcome a number of difficulties, including the first round (a 3-2 win over India's Sreeja Akula) and coming back from 2-0 in the quarter-final against Mima Ito. As my mentality strengthened during the tournament, so did my fighting spirit. My strokes became smoother and they were consistently high quality.
Wang Chuqin also delivered first-class table tennis and was almost unplayable in the long rallies against world number 5 Liang Jingkun, winning 4-1 (11-6, 11-8, 13-11, 9-11, 11-6).
The 23-year-old, who is set to leapfrog fellow countryman Fan Zhendong to become the new world No. 1, said: I was very in the zone and not thinking about the end result because I don't actually have a good record against Liang Jingkun. recently.
Even though I won, there are still areas I can assess and improve regardless of the results and rankings.
I have more goals other than winning the Singapore Smash, so I'll be back training tomorrow after I fly home.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tnp.sg/sports/team-singapore/ser-lin-qian-finishes-second-wtt-youth-star-contender
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi hunts down his 'internal enemies' within Indian civil society
- Russia is undermining its crucial West African ally's relationship with the United States, officials say
- Ser Lin Qian Finishes Second in WTT Youth Star Contender, Latest Team Singapore News
- #8 Tennessee tames LSU, 4-0
- Russian Elections: Protesters Attack Polling Stations Against President Putin | BBC News
- Measles outbreak in Chicago.Wisconsin continues to monitor cases
- An earthquake shakes Florida and affects a nearby Disney resort
- Atlantic Hockey Championship Tickets go on sale Monday
- Anne Hathaway Steals the Show at SXSW Film Premiere in Sparkling Mini Dress
- 1 Legendary Hollywood Actor Played the Same Character 3 Times in 7 Years (And It Helped Define Their Legacy)
- Narendra Modi: PM Modi says Congress and Jagan are same in 'use and throw away' policy | Vijayawada News
- Is Cillian Murphy in New Zealand? Oscar winner reportedly spotted at Auckland restaurant while son was filming