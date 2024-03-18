Ser Lin Qian Finishes Second in WTT Youth Star Contender, Latest Team Singapore News

It's understandable that everyone would feel intimidated going up against a promising Chinese table tennis player.

But on the advice of her coach Jing Junhong, who reminded her that they are not unbeatable, Singapore's Ser Lin Qian knocked out three Chinese players before finishing second in the under-19 girls' singles at the US$15,000 WTT Youth ( S$20,000). Star Contender on March 17.

The 17-year-old, who earned US$800 for her efforts at the OCBC Arena, told The Straits Times: My coach told me to treat them like any other opponent and not consider them unbeatable because they were from China. That struck me and I became more and more daring on the track.

She had defeated U-19 girls' singles world No. 5 Xu Yi 3-1 (11-13, 12-10, 12-10, 11-6) in the round of 16 before beating 19th seed Zong Geman 3- 0 (11-3, 11-9, 11-9) in the quarter-finals.

The 2022 Singapore Sportsgirl of the Year, ranked 141st, then rallied for a rousing 3-2 (7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6) victory over Zhang Xiangyu (62nd) in the semi-finals. -finals.

However, Lin Qian lost 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 12-10) in the final against another Chinese, Qin Yuxuan. She had also fallen to world number 10 in the group stage in consecutive matches.

The first-year Ngee Ann Polytechnic business student had previously won the WTT Youth Contender under-15, under-17 and under-19 titles in Europe and was an under-15 bronze medalist at the 2021 World Youth Championships.

She said: I played very well in every match, I thought about every ball, executed what I could, and I am very happy with this result.

It may seem scary to have a target on my back right now, but this is what makes sports interesting and competitive.

They will certainly analyze my strengths and weaknesses, but this motivates me to train more to cover up my weaknesses and this is a challenge I really enjoy.

Meanwhile, the final day of the $1.5 million Singapore Smash main event featured all-China finals.

In Mandarin, wang means the monarch, and on March 17, Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu reigned supreme as they claimed the men's and women's singles titles respectively. They each earned $60,000 for their wins.

World No. 3 Wang Manyu has often lived in the shadows of the higher-ranked and more popular Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng.

But with undeniable talent and sheer grit, she seized her chance as a reserve for the Tokyo Olympics to claim women's team gold after replacing Liu Shiwen in 2021, before becoming women's singles world champion that year.

It was the same storyline here as she went from strength to strength to beat world number 4 Wang Yidi 4-1 (11-8, 11-5, 11-4, 7-11, 11-1) and give her Paris . Its selection ambitions for the Olympic Games are set to get a huge boost as it looks set to supplant Chen as world number 2.

The 25-year-old, who also won the women's doubles final with Chen, said: This singles title is one that I coveted, and I am very happy to finally have it in my hands.

I had to overcome a number of difficulties, including the first round (a 3-2 win over India's Sreeja Akula) and coming back from 2-0 in the quarter-final against Mima Ito. As my mentality strengthened during the tournament, so did my fighting spirit. My strokes became smoother and they were consistently high quality.

Wang Chuqin also delivered first-class table tennis and was almost unplayable in the long rallies against world number 5 Liang Jingkun, winning 4-1 (11-6, 11-8, 13-11, 9-11, 11-6).

The 23-year-old, who is set to leapfrog fellow countryman Fan Zhendong to become the new world No. 1, said: I was very in the zone and not thinking about the end result because I don't actually have a good record against Liang Jingkun. recently.

Even though I won, there are still areas I can assess and improve regardless of the results and rankings.

I have more goals other than winning the Singapore Smash, so I'll be back training tomorrow after I fly home.