USF will face UCF in the first round of the NIT





INDIANAPOLIS (March 17, 2024) The University of South Florida men's basketball season continues Sunday with its participation in the 2024 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) as USF travels to UCF in the first round of the NIT on ESPN+ on Tuesday at 9 p.m. The historic series for USF continues with a matchup against domestic rival UCF. The Bulls and Knights meet for the 49th time. South Florida has the series advantage 27-21. USF won both meetings last season, including an 82-75 victory over UCF. The last time USF was in the NIT was in 2010 for a matchup with NC State. The Bulls fell to the Wolfpack in a heartbreaker, 58-57. South Florida is 4-8 all-time in the NIT, with all four wins coming at home in Tampa. Tickets: click here Next one USF and UCF will battle it out in the opening round of the NIT on Tuesday, March 19 on ESPN+. Follow the Bulls on social media to stay up to date with the latest USF men's basketball news (Tweet|Facebook|Instagram). About USF Men's Basketball

The South Florida men's basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim , who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. Abdur-Rahim was named the 2023 Mid-Major Coach of the Year (Hugh Durham Award) after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament berth in 2022-23. Abdur-Rahim's Kennesaw State team set an NCAA record as the fastest team to ever reach the NCAA Tournament after a one-win campaign, accomplishing the feat in the span of just three seasons. He was also named the 2022-2023 NABC District 3 and ASUN Coach of the Year after leading Kennesaw State to both regular season and tournament titles and a school-record 26 wins. USF has retired three numbers in its history: ChuckyAtkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30) and RadenkoDobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, made eight NIT appearances and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational. For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or go online toUSFBulsTix.com. Season tickets for the 2023-24 USF men's basketball game are now on sale. To purchase season tickets, click here. #GoBulls

