Cricket in African Games 2023/24, everything you need to know: where to watch, plan and select





The 2023/24 African Games are underway, with cricket being played at the event for the first time. Here's everything you need to know about the men's cricket league, including the participating teams, the schedule, the squads and where to watch it live. This is the 13th edition of the African Games, organized in Ghana. Cricket will be played for the first time during this event. The women's cricket competition ran from March 7 to March 13, with the Zimbabwean women securing the gold medal in a thrilling final against South African women, which was decided in the super over. #AfricanGames2023 women's cricket medal winners Gold – Zimbabwe

Silver – South Africa

Bronze – Nigeria Congratulations to Team Zimbabwe.#AfricanGames2023#ExperienceAfricanDream pic.twitter.com/XlfhqQonDL — 13th African Games, Accra 2023 (@Accra2023AG) March 13, 2024 Cricket at the 2023/24 African Games: participating teams and squads Eight teams will participate in the men's cricket competition at the 2023/24 African Games, divided into two groups. Group A: Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda

Group B: Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zimbabwe The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals. Nigeria Akhere Isesele, Daniel Ajekun, Joshua Asia, Sesan Adedeji, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Isaac Danladi, Peter Aho, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Solomon Chilemanya, Sylvester Okpe (c), Taiwo Mohammed Namibia Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Pikky Ya France, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit (c), Shaun Fouche, Gerhard Van Rensburg, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Handre Klazinge, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni Kenya Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel (c), Rushab Patel, Sukhdeep Singh, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Sachin Bhudia, Irfan Karim, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Lucas Oluoch, Shem Ngoche, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel Tanzania Ivan Selemani, Jumanne Masquater, Seif Athumani, Kassim Nassoro, Mohamed Simba, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Salum Jumbe (c), Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Zamoyoni Jabeneke, Abdallah Jabiri, Mohamed Omary, Ally Kimote, Johnson Nyambo, Yalinde Nkanya Uganda Robinson Obuya, Ronald Lutaaya, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Pascal Murungi, Riazat Ali Shah, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa (wk), Bilal Hassan, Brian Masaba (c ).), Cosmas Sword, Frank, Henry. Hammer, innocent. Thank you South Africa Dylan Bester, Jesse Prodehl, Lwandi Tywaku, Maahir Joseph, Ethan Fosler, Hardus Coetzer, Jason Raubenheimer, Always Help Me, Pray for the Most High, Nathan Roux (wk), Aohiwe Yako, George Van Heerde (c), Heinrich Pieterse, Lehan Botha, Legacy Ntanzi Ghana Samson Awiah (c), Alex Osei, Daniel Anefie, Kelvin Awala, Godfred Bakiweyem, James Vifah, Lee Nyarko, Obed Harvey, Rexford Bakum, Richmond Baaleri, Devender Singh (wk), Joseph Theodore (wk), Kofi Bagabena, Michael Aboagye , Philip Yevugah, Syed Aqeel Israr Zimbabwe Ashley Mufandauya, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Rodney Mufudza, Jonathan Campbell, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (c & wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Alex Falao, Kudakwashe Macheka, Owen Muzondo, Takudzwa Chataira, Trevor Gwandu, Wallace Mubaya

