How BYU football evaluates performance when competing against each other | News, sports, jobs

It's one of the inevitable conundrums when watching a college football team during camp:

How do you measure success and production?

If a running back breaks away and goes on a long touchdown run, was it because it was a good offense or a bad defense?

If a defensive end burst over the edge and sacked the quarterback, was it because it was a good defense or a bad offense?

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake explained after practice Saturday that answering these questions when evaluating the Cougar performance in camp is why he keeps things in perspective.

I will never be happy, Sitake said. As a head coach that is impossible, because you want both the attack and the defense to do well. At best you will be satisfied with the average. OK days are the best days as a head coach because that's when I see the progress and the boys getting better.

He said the coaches carefully examine the plays to see how things happened.

Was it made because of a mistake? Sitak said. Or was it because of a matchup or a plan? I want to see mistakes minimized and improvements in the little things like ball security, the way they run routes, their hand placement, things like that.

It makes sense that the coaches break things down in detail to help the team better every day, but what is it like for the players?

On the one hand, these athletes are competitors who don't want to lose to anyone, but they also want the team to be excellent.

It's definitely tough to get a balanced perspective on that, but it's always fun, Cougar junior safety Talan Alfrey said. As a defensive player you sometimes see the attack performing a new action and you think: whoa, we haven't seen that yet. That was cool. But next time we'll know how to defend it better.

But while he can rationally appreciate it when the offense does well, he will not be personally satisfied when he sees the other side succeeding in his defense.

“We definitely want to win every rep on defense, no matter what game it is,” Alfrey said. Sometimes teams play games we've never seen before, but if we do our job we have to win every game. But in some plays guys get confused and then they make plays. When that happens, we have to bounce back and get the next one.

BYU senior offensive lineman Connor Pay was even more direct when talking about how he's going about it.

I think it's just about kicking each other apart, Pay said. That's how you get better. When your defensive line is struggling, the offensive line has to beat them. This makes them realize that they really have to go a step further.

He honestly said he saw it when his group was on the other side of the equation.

“We went through this a little bit last year,” Pay said. When that happens, we want the defensive line to kick against us every day because that's going to force you as a competitor to kick into gear a little bit and get things going.

He said that in his opinion, footballers do not help each other by being too nice.

The harder you push your teammate over the line, the better off they will finish in the fall, Pay said. Sometimes weak teams have a kind of buddy-buddy mentality. That will only hurt your team in the long run.

The senior said BYU can't afford that and that's why the Cougars have pushed each other every time.

“We play hard, we are physical, we talk trash, we do everything on the field to help everyone get better,” Pay said. But off the field we were just as close, if not closer, than before, even though you are so hard on the field.

Everyone understands that I want to beat the defensive lineman because I want him to play great in the fall. And he wants to crush me so I can play great in the fall. I think from a mentality perspective it's been good so far on both sides of the ball.

Sitake said observers usually focus on the final product that hits the field in the fall, but don't realize the steps it takes to get to that point.

My job is to summarize how we got there and where we can improve on both sides, Sitake said. That's why I enjoy being a head coach so much. I get to coach both sides, and I can do it on the field, but also in the classroom. It's a lot of fun. I love my job.

